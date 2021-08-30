Four Seasons Resort & Residences Napa Valley takes first bookings

Four Seasons Resort & Residences Napa Valley is now confirming reservations.

Representing Napa Valley’s first and only resort set within a working winery, guests will be treated to an incomparable hospitality experience centred on exceptional food, wine and spirits.

“Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley marks a significant milestone for our brand as we expand our California collection with the introduction of the first Four Seasons resort within a working winery, offering an array of opportunities to elevate the guest experience through immersive programming,” said Vince Parrotta, president, hotel operations, Americas west, Four Seasons Hotels & Resorts.

“Offering authentic, exceptional experiences that reflect the destinations in which we operate is a priority for our brand and for our guests.”

The resort, located at 400 Silverado Trail, is situated in the historic, charming town of Calistoga, tucked into the base of Mount Saint Helena at the top of Napa Valley and surrounded by hundreds of acres of vineyards.

Calistoga beckons a sense of discovery with its rich history, natural hot springs and mud baths, and easy-going lifestyle.

The 85 spacious rooms, suites and villas boast breath-taking views, fireplaces and private terraces.

Four Seasons Resort & Residences Napa Valley general manager, Mehdi Eftekari, added: “This is an exciting moment for our Four Seasons Resort Napa Valley family, as we open up reservations and begin planning guest visits.

“The property proudly delivers an authentic luxury retreat without pretence, bringing a distinctive, laidback wine country ethos and style of hospitality that can only be found in the illustrious Napa Valley.

“Scenic vineyard views, exceptional wine and cuisine, holistic wellness, high design, immersive experiences, and so much more await guests at this ultimate wine country oasis.”