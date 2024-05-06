World Travel Awards announces Indian Ocean 2024 winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has revealed its Indian Ocean 2024 winners. The announcement coincides with the start of Arabian Travel Market, the region’s leading industry event.

The Maldives was acknowledged with a raft of honours. The paradise islands collected ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Destination’, ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Green Destination’, ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Honeymoon Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Dive Destination’. The Seychelles also emerged victorious, taking ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Beach Destination’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Nature Destination’. Mauritius was declared ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination’.

In the fiercely-contested hospitality sector, Conrad Maldives Rangali Island claimed the coveted title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Hotel’ and Vakkaru Maldives won ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Resort’. Coco Bodu Hithi, Maldives was named ‘Indian Ocean’s Most Romantic Resort’. Cora Cora Maldives also enjoyed a strong showing, winning ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading All-Inclusive Resort’.

The eco-conscious haven Waldorf Astoria Seychelles Platte Island took the newcomer title of ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading New Resort’.

Aviation winners included Air Mauritius claiming ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline - Business Class’. Air Seychelles took ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Airline - Economy Class’ and ‘Indian Ocean’s Leading Cabin Crew’.

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Our winners represent the very best of the Indian Ocean’s travel and tourism and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in driving the region to new heights.”

Lumi Rental is the leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a key global partner of World Travel Awards. Through cutting-edge technology and personalised services, Lumi brings new energy and dynamism to transportation.

Azfar Shakeel, CEO, Lumi Rental says: “Lumi Rental is proud to be a key sponsor of the World Travel Awards, an esteemed platform that celebrates excellence in the travel and tourism industry. As a leading player in Saudi Arabia’s mobility sector, our partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing travel experiences and promoting tourism across the region. This collaboration not only reaffirms our dedication to delivering unparalleled service but also highlights our role in shaping the future of travel. Together with the World Travel Awards, we continue to inspire innovation and elevate standards, ensuring memorable journeys for travellers worldwide.”

The announcement comes as part of WTA’s Grand Tour 2024, a global search for the finest travel and tourism organisations, covering six continents, with events in Berlin (Germany), St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Manila (Philippines) and Diani Beach (Kenya). The winners of these regional ceremonies will progress to the Grand Final in Madeira (Portugal) at the end of the year when the winners of the prestigious World categories will be unveiled.

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA website. www.worldtravelawards.com