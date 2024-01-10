Breaking Travel News explores: Web Summit Qatar

Doha is preparing to host Web Summit Qatar - an event expected to welcome thousands of international entrepreneurs, investors and leaders to the city.

Thousands of industry leaders will gather at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Centre (DECC) to connect the tech world at the brand-new event.

Web Summit runs the largest technology events, connecting people and ideas that change the world.

Each year it visits destinations on each content, working to fulfil its mission to create software that enables meaningful connections between the chief executives, founders, investors, media, politicians and cultural figureheads who are reshaping the world.

Since its beginnings as a 150-person conference in Dublin in 2009, the organisation has welcomed half a million people to Web Summit in Lisbon, Web Summit Rio in South America, Web Summit Qatar in the Middle East, Collision in North America and RISE in Asia.

Web Summit disrupts industry by pairing mind-blowing events with unique software.

Web Summit Qatar will be the largest of the events this year, with the Middle East destination set to host the Web Summit for five years starting this year.

Scheduled to run from February 26-29, the first edition of Web Summit Qatar will connect the tech world to growing ecosystems across the Middle East, Africa and India.

Over the next five years, Web Summit Qatar will create new opportunities for thousands of international investors and industry leaders to connect, network and create a future that is driven by innovation.

The decision to take the lengthy contract is part of a wider strategy aiming to become a key tech hub for diverse regions including the Middle East, Africa and India.

The summit in Doha will leverage a strategic position and advanced infrastructure to connect international entrepreneurs, investors and leaders.

Qatar has strategic vision and substantial investment in a business-friendly economy position it as a burgeoning hub for global entrepreneurs and investors.

Sheikh Jassim bin Mansour bin Jabor Al Thani, director of the Government Communications Office (GCO), explained: “We constantly aspire to amplify our distinguished technological status both regionally and globally to transform Doha into a vibrant hub for technology, and a home for innovation, which in turn shall boost tech investments to contribute to supporting and diversifying the Qatari economy in line with the Qatar National Vision 2030.

“We look forward to welcoming participants in Qatar for the next edition of the Web Summit, and we are excited that numerous major companies and top tech experts and specialists have already registered to participate.”

Web Summit Qatar is a game-changer for the rapidly expanding tech scene in the region where the next generation of entrepreneurs in the Middle East will connect with investors, journalists, customers, partners and more on a global scale.

Abdulaziz Ali Al-Mawlawi, chief marketing and promotion officer at Qatar Tourism, said: “Qatar’s developed infrastructure, including its airport and growing network of international flights, as well as the expansions that have taken place in the country’s hospitality sector, all form a strong foundation to Qatar’s appeal as a destination for major business events.

“Business visitors in Qatar will get to experience inspiring architecture, unique traditional souqs and world-class museums, all under first-class hospitality.”

As a premier destination for global events and conferences, Qatar is renowned for its exceptional safety standards, is home to 128 state-of-the-art meeting and conference venues, and offers a combined exhibition space of 70,000 square metres.

With world-class facilities, seamless public transportation networks, open tourism visa policies and a strategic central location, Qatar has a strong and growing track record of hosting major global events and conferences.

Recently, Qatar inaugurated the second edition of the Qatar Travel Mart, which saw more than 60 nations take part. In addition, Qatar achieved a historic milestone by hosting the prestigious Geneva International Motor Show outside of Switzerland for the first time in the exhibition’s 100-year history.

South African comedian Trevor Noah will headline the event this year.

He is one of the most successful comics in the world, and was the host of the Emmy-winning the Daily Show for seven years.

His 2019 book, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, was a New York Times bestseller, and he is currently working on a new book – Into the Uncut Grass – scheduled for publication in 2024.

He will join Builder.ai founder and chief wizard Sachin Dev Duggal, YouTuber Felipe Neto, soccer legend and Brazilian World Cup winner Gilberto Silva, and Tabby co-founder and chief executive Hosam Arab – alongside 200-plus other speakers, 800-plus start-ups, 400-plus journalists and 500-plus investors – at Web Summit Qatar.

“Trevor is an exceptional comedian, author, philanthropist and advocate.

“I know first-hand his charisma, intellect and wit, and his ability to make a discussion of difficult topics a prelude to meaningful action.

“I can’t wait to welcome him on Web Summit Qatar’s stage for our first event in Doha,” said Web Summit chief executive, Katherine Maher.

Also appearing at TikTok president of global business, Blake Chandlee, chief executive of Warner Music Group, Robert Kyncl and Abdulrahman Hesham Al-Sowaidi, chief executive of Qatar Development Bank.

More Information

Doha is recognised as the World’s Leading Business Travel Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Qatar Tourism works to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in service excellence.

