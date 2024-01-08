Breaking Travel News explores: Qatar culinary scene comes to life

In just a few short weeks, the Qatar International Food Festival will return to the capital, Doha.

The event will take place in the family zone in al Bidda park.

Celebrating the Moroccan Year of Culture 2024, foodies are urged not to miss out on mouth-watering food and live entertainment from famous restaurants, culinary stars and hospitality experts.

Organised by Qatar Tourism, this world-class feast for the taste buds gathers the biggest names in hospitality and serves up unique culinary experiences, cooking theatre, nightly fireworks shows and live entertainment.

From the latest food trends and local delicacies to spicy street food and haute cuisine, prepare to savour a world of flavours as part of the ongoing Doha Expo 2023.

This year’s festival honours the Qatar-Moroccan 2024 Year of Culture and features popular chefs and personalities from the world of international gastronomy.

Qatar Museums developed the annual Years of Culture initiative in 2012 — an international cultural exchange that deepens understanding between nations and their people.

The event will run from February 7-17, 2024.

But, away from the festival, Qatar is no stranger to culinary excellence.

The destination is home to a number of world-beating restaurants, eateries and more – all recognised by the World Culinary Awards.

Among the very best is Nobu Doha.

Housed over 2,415 square metres, the location boasts seven stylish and entertaining spaces; a luxurious 134 interior dining area; two exclusive dining rooms; a ten-seat sushi counter; a sophisticated White Pearl Lounge; a stylish Black Pearl Lounge; and a one-of-a-kind 64-seat rooftop lounge.

The latter is complete with a standing cocktail table and a stunning view of the Doha skyline.

Nobu is recognised as the World’s Best Restaurant Brand by voters at the World Culinary Awards.

For those with wellness in mind, Al-Sidr Restaurant at Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is honoured with the title of World’s Best Wellness Hotel Restaurant.

At Zulal, the team passionately believe that eating well sustains a wholesome way of life, full of energy and longevity.

This is why they have created gastronomical journeys where flavour and fresh produce combine for nutritional excellence.

Guests in Serenity enjoy an exclusive all-day dining restaurant and tea house, as well as the various eating and drinking places.

Al-Sidr restaurant itself offers a culinary ride through global cuisines for breakfast, lunch and dinner, always mindful of the Zulal philosophy for a balanced diet based on fresh produce.

It also caters to guests on programmes where portion size or gut repair is the focus.

Located on the glistening Persian Gulf coastline inside the new Waldorf Astoria Lusail in Entertainment City, Sushisamba Doha features the signature restaurant and the very first Beach Club.

Transporting the guest to a dream-like escape, the venue is a spectacle of light with an incredible day-to-night transformation.

The tree-like, three-dimensional perforated walls and ceiling petals immerse guests throughout the space with theatrical patterns, while the custom Brazilian-inspired terrazzo flooring anchors the space.

The open kitchen, cocktail bar and sushi counter celebrate the signature energy and culinary flair.

While, the air-conditioned outside terrace, set amid lush tropical landscaping and cascading Copacabana-inspired mosaics is an alluring oasis, offering Sushisamba Doha guests a highly discoverable experience in cuisine, music and design.

The property scooped prizes for Middle East’s Best Beach Restaurant and Qatar’s Best Beach Restaurant at the World Culinary Awards.

Since bursting onto the scene in London in 2012, Coya has led the way in innovative dining experiences across the globe.

This is a global destination, a culture, a luxury lifestyle.

A place where guests are taken on an immersive journey to Latin America through exceptional, authentic Peruvian food, innovative pisco infusions, cultural events and unforgettable parties.

In Doha, the brand offers guests an innovatively curated menu, that keeps traditional elements of Peruvian cooking alive.

The menu features global DNA signature dishes as well as unique plates inspired by the city and country, allowing Coya lovers to experience something new and exciting.

On offer are an array of dishes that are light and healthy such as our delicious ceviche, mouth-watering tiraditos and heartier anticuchos (grilled fish, meat and vegetable skewers).

Coya Doha is recognised as Qatar’s Best Restaurant - with more information here.

Finally, Al Nahham at Banana Island Resort Doha is considered Qatar’s Best Hotel Restaurant.

The location enjoys a dramatic setting perched at the edge of the water.

An iconic thatched pavilion leads through to a stunning deck with views across the Arabian Gulf.

Guests can explore local flavours and spices with a selection of mezze from around the region or end an evening with a selection of shishas out under the stars.

World Culinary Awards serves to celebrate and reward excellence in the culinary industry through an annual awards programme.

World Culinary Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, itself inaugurated in 1994.

Find out more on the official website.