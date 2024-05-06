Disneyland Resort Announces 2024 Summer Ticket Offer

Disneyland Resort is celebrating summer and announcing a new, limited-time ticket offer and new hotel offers, giving guests flexible options and a great way to save to enjoy three days of magic at The Happiest Place on Earth. With thrilling adventures, popular attractions, beloved Disney characters and refreshing summertime treats, there’s something for everyone at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park.

With the 3-Day Disneyland Ticket Offer, guests may visit the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as little as $50 per child, per day (ages 3-9), and $83 per adult, per day. These three-day, one-park per day tickets start at $149 for children and $249 for adults, for admission Monday through Thursdays, or as low as $199 for children and $299 for adults, for admission any day including weekends, based upon availability and theme park reservations. Upgrades such as Park Hopper tickets or Disney Genie+ service are also available at the time of purchase.

The limited-time tickets will be available for purchase beginning May 29, 2024, at Disneyland.com or through a travel professional, and can be redeemed on any three eligible days (which can be non-consecutive) June 10 through Sept. 26, 2024, subject to park reservation availability.* Valid admission and theme park reservation for the same park on the same date are required for park entry.

2024 Summer Highlights at Disneyland Resort

Pixar Fest, a celebration of friendship and beyond, is taking place now through Aug. 4, 2024, at Disneyland Resort. The festival brings heartwarming entertainment featuring stories from Pixar Animation Studios, in addition to colorful décor, themed food and beverage items, commemorative merchandise, and more. At Disneyland Park, the emotional “Together Forever – A Pixar Nighttime Spectacular” has returned with some all-new scenes, and fireworks add even more magic to the vivid projections, colorful lasers and memorable music on most evenings. Pixar Pals Playtime Party at Fantasyland Theatre is a daytime fun zone for the entire family, featuring activities and high-energy shows starring beloved Pixar characters. At Disney California Adventure Park, a new daytime parade, “Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!” features more than two dozen characters, and Club Pixar is an interactive nighttime DJ dance party with games in the Hollywood Backlot. Beginning May 10, 2024, six Pixar-themed food marketplaces will join the fun in Disney California Adventure Park and will be available through the length of the festival.

“Fantasmic!,” Disney’s longest-running nighttime spectacular, returns to Rivers of America in Disneyland Park beginning May 24, 2024. Refreshed moments from the iconic show will feature live performances and special effects that take guests on a journey through Mickey Mouse’s imagination, filled with fantastic events and images as seen in classic films from Walt Disney Animation Studios such as “Sleeping Beauty,” “Aladdin” and “Tangled.” A new climactic battle sequence between Sorcerer Mickey and Maleficent will be brought to life with updated special effects, along with the return of the thrilling shipboard confrontation between Peter Pan and Captain Hook from “Peter Pan.” When the show returns, guests will be able to enjoy this spectacular alongside the Rivers of America with standby viewing, and will be able to line up no earlier than two hours before showtime. For more information on how to experience this show and for dining package options, guests may check back at Disneyland.com soon.

Halloween Time, which is fun for all ages, returns for a spellbinding season beginning Aug. 23, 2024, bringing autumn décor, Disney characters dressed in their Halloween best, seasonally themed attractions, foods and festivities across the resort.

Plaza de la Familia, beginning Aug. 23, 2024, celebrates the spirit of Día de los Muertos in Disney California Adventure Park through a cultural experience featuring storytelling and music from Pixar’s “Coco.”

Plus, More Thrilling Adventures and Family Favorites

Guests can board Star Tours – The Adventures Continue in Disneyland Park with a new destination and characters from recent Disney+ series – “Ahsoka,” “Andor” and “The Mandalorian.”

On select nights in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland Park, “Fire of the Rising Moons” is a nighttime experience with a different view of the Disneyland Park fireworks display, accompanied with galactic music.

In the reimagined Mickey’s Toontown in Disneyland Park, families can find interactive experiences and embark on the zany adventure of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, the cartoon world of Mickey Mouse on a train engineered by Goofy.

In Avengers Campus in Disney California Adventure Park, thrill-seekers can get their adrenaline pumping on Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! Aspiring Super Heroes of all ages can also help save the land from pesky Spider-Bots on WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure. Around the campus, guests may also encounter Super Heroes such as Spider-Man, Iron Man, Black Widow, Thor and Black Panther.

Special Summer Savings at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort

After a day of memory making, guests can stay in the magic a little longer at one of the onsite Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

This summer, hotel guests may save up to 25% on select stays at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel or The Villas at Disneyland Hotel when staying four nights or longer**, or may save up to 20% on select stays Sunday – Thursday nights at these hotels without a minimum night stay.*** These offers are for stays June 10 – Sept. 26, 2024, and can be reserved May 29 – Sept. 12, 2024, subject to availability and restrictions.

Vacation options include relaxing in the Craftsman-style elegance of Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, unwinding amid the enchanting nostalgia and mid-century modern design of the Disneyland Hotel, or being surrounded by the storytelling and artistry of Disney Animation at The Villas at the Disneyland Hotel, an all-new Disney Vacation Club property. Visit Disneyland.com or a travel professional for more information on hotel offers and vacation packages.