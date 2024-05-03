Jonathan Heastie Named Portfolio Director for RX UK’s Travel sector

RX UK is pleased to announce the appointment of Jonathan Heastie as Portfolio Director of its Travel sector. In his new role, Jonathan will lead the strategic development and growth of RX UK’s portfolio of travel brands: World Travel Market WTM and Arabian Travel Market ATM.

Heastie joined RX in 2008, initially running events in Aerospace before moving to the Energy & Marine portfolio in 2011 to lead the global alternative energy group.

Heastie has worked within the media industry for over 30 years holding management positions at international event organisers and newspaper, magazine, and online publishing companies.

From an events perspective, he has delivered over 100 events of varying scales and formats including exhibitions, conferences, seminars, road shows and award ceremonies in 6 countries, working across 8 different industries.

Jonathan Heastie will replace Vasyl Zhygalo, who is focusing on his Managing Director responsibilities for RX in the Middle East and Emerging markets. Heastie will start his new role in May 2024.

Commenting on his appointment, Heastie said: “I am thrilled to join the talented Travel team at RX UK. I am excited about the potential for growth and innovation within the travel industry, and I look forward to working closely with our partners and stakeholders to build businesses and brands and create value for our customers.”

Kerry Prince, Managing Director, RX UK said: “We are delighted that Jonathan is now leading this important Travel portfolio. He has been part of the portfolio leadership of the RX UK for the past 15 years and joins the team with a solid track record of overseeing complex events and partnerships. Under his leadership, I’m confident that we will see the travel portfolio continue to grow and flourish for our customers.”

Jonathan will be responsible for both ATM which opens it’s doors on 6–9 May 2024, DWTC Dubai, UAE and WTM launches on 5–7 November 2024. WTM (World Travel Market) is where the brightest minds, most innovative companies and leading industry experts come together to transform how the world explores, connects, and experiences travel.

Arabian Travel Market is the market leading, international travel and tourism event unlocking business potential within the Middle East for inbound and outbound tourism professionals. ATM (Arabian Travel Market)

BTN extensively reports from both events each year and interviews top leaders on the latest updates, click the links above to view the interviews.