Jerrard takes up new business development role with APT

APT & Travelmarvel cruises and tours have announced the appointment of Tara Jerrard to its sales team, taking over the agent-facing Business Development Manager South role this month.

With an impressive background in senior corporate, airline, and agency account management, including Etihad Airways and ACE Travel Management, Jerrard is a versatile and highly skilled sales manager.

Having excelled across different industries, Jerrard will develop the river cruise, small ship and touring operator’s trade partnerships in the south of England with a fresh approach, integrating examples of best practice gleaned outside the travel arena, where relevant.

Reporting into Brad Bennetts, Head of Sales & Business Development, Jerrard will build on the great work already done in the southern sales region to position the operator’s European and Asian river cruises, small ship and yachting itineraries, expedition cruises, and tours as the products of choice for agents in her region.

Day-to-day Jerrard will support APT’s independent retail agency partners, identify new business opportunities, and deliver quality, engaging training and strategic campaigns to agents located in the southern counties of the UK.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bennetts welcomed Jerrard: “As a proudly trade first operator, we know that having the right sales team in place can be as important to our partners’ success as the quality of our ships and guest experiences.

“Combining sales acumen, rich industry experience, and a fresh take on our sector, Tara is well placed to develop business opportunities for agents across the south.

“Getting straight to work on building momentum for our new fleet, UK-exclusive sailings, expanded small ship offering, and Small Group Journeys, Tara will be great asset to the team, and we are delighted to welcome her to the APT family.”

More Information

More information about APT & Travelmarvel’s new products is available here .