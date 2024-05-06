World Travel Awards reveals Middle East 2024 winners

World Travel Awards – the leading authority that recognises and rewards excellence in travel and tourism – has revealed its Middle East 2024 winners. The announcement coincides with the start of Arabian Travel Market, the region’s leading industry event.

Notable winners included Saadiyat Island named ‘Middle East’s Leading Beach Destination’, with Abu Dhabi voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Business Travel Destination’. Dubai claimed ‘Middle East’s Leading Destination’ and Doha declared ‘Middle East’s Leading City Destination’. Saudi Arabia’s tourism ascendancy was recognised with wins as ‘Middle East’s Leading Heritage Destination’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Cultural Destination’, with AlUla named ‘Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourism Project’. Bahrain was voted ‘Middle East’s Leading Wedding Destination’.

In the fiercely-contested hospitality sector, Jumeirah Al Naseem won the coveted title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Hotel’. The enduring popularity of Burj Al Arab Jumeirah was acknowledged with victory as ‘Middle East’s Leading All-Suite Hotel’. Four Seasons Resort Dubai at Jumeirah Beach took ‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Resort’, with The Royal Mansion @ Atlantis The Royal stepping up to collect ‘Middle East’s Leading Hotel Suite’.

Brand winners included Jumeirah (‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel Brand’); Address Hotels + Resorts (‘Middle East’s Leading Lifestyle Hotel Brand’); and The Ascott Limited (‘Middle East’s Leading Serviced Apartment Brand’).

In the newcomer categories, Waldorf Astoria Doha West Bay won ‘Middle East’s Leading New Hotel’ and Anantara Mina Al Arab Ras Al Khaimah Resort claimed ‘Middle East’s Leading New Resort’.

Aviation winners included Qatar Airways claiming the coveted title of ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline’. Etihad Airways took ‘Middle East’s Leading Cabin Crew’ and ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – Economy Class’, while Emirates secured ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – First Class’, ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline Brand’ and Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme’ for Skywards.

Graham Cooke, Founder, World Travel Awards, says: “Our winners represent the very best of the Middle East’s travel and tourism sector and my congratulations to each of them. They are all playing starring roles in leading the region to even greater heights.”

Lumi Rental is the leading mobility provider in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a key partner of World Travel Awards. Through cutting-edge technology and personalised services, Lumi brings new energy and dynamism to transportation.

Azfar Shakeel, CEO, Lumi Rental says: “Lumi Rental is proud to be a key sponsor of the World Travel Awards, an esteemed platform that celebrates excellence in the travel and tourism industry. As a leading player in Saudi Arabia’s mobility sector, our partnership underscores our commitment to enhancing travel experiences and promoting tourism across the region. This collaboration not only reaffirms our dedication to delivering unparalleled service but also highlights our role in shaping the future of travel. Together with the World Travel Awards, we continue to inspire innovation and elevate standards, ensuring memorable journeys for travellers worldwide.”

The announcement comes as part of WTA’s Grand Tour 2024, a global search for the finest travel and tourism organisations, covering six continents, with events in Berlin (Germany), St. Vincent & The Grenadines, Manila (Philippines) and Diani Beach (Kenya). The winners of these regional ceremonies will progress to the Grand Final in Madeira (Portugal) at the end of the year when the winners of the prestigious World categories will be unveiled.

Other winners included Address Downtown (‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Hotel & Residences’); Armani Hotel Dubai (‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury Landmark Hotel’); The St. Regis Downtown Dubai (‘Middle East’s Leading Luxury City Hotel’); Park Hyatt Dubai (‘Middle East’s Leading Corporate Resort’); Four Seasons Hotel Abu Dhabi at Al Maryah Island (‘Abu Dhabi’s Leading Luxury Hotel’); The Chedi Muscat (‘Oman’s Leading Luxury Resort); The Ritz-Carlton, Bahrain (‘Bahrain’s Leading Wedding Hotel’); Dubai Duty Free (‘Middle East’s Leading Airport Duty Free Operator’); Exhibition World Bahrain (‘Middle East’s Leading Large-Scale Wedding Venue’); Almosafer (‘Saudi Arabia’s Leading Leisure Travel Agency’); Discover Saudi (‘Saudi Arabia’s Leading Destination Management Company’).

Find more information and a full list of winners on the official WTA website www.worldtravelawards.com