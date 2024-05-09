Qatar Airways Privilege Club Partners with Cardless to Launch its First Credit Cards in the USA

Qatar Airways Privilege Club, the loyalty programme of the award-winning airline Qatar Airways, announces its partnership with Cardless, Inc., a San Francisco-based leader in financial technology, to redefine travel rewards on everyday spends for its members in the U.S. with the launch of the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cards.

These credit cards, powered by Visa, are now available for members to apply for and mark the debut of Qatar Airways Privilege Club in the U.S. credit card space. Elevating members’ lifestyle and travel experiences, cardholders will be able to collect Avios – the rewards currency of Qatar Airways Privilege Club – on their everyday purchases and enjoy many exciting benefits.

Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card, which has an annual fee of US$499, has a matte metal design and offers industry-leading rewards. For every US$1 spent with this credit card, cardholders will earn five Avios on Qatar Airways spends, three Avios on restaurant spends and one Avios on all other spends. Cardholders can also benefit from 24/7 concierge assistance, airport benefits, special upgrades at Visa Infinite Luxury Hotel Collection properties, travel coverage, built-in purchase protection and much more. With only a select few Visa Infinite cards available within the U.S., Qatar Airways Privilege Club takes the lead as the first international airline loyalty programme to offer a Visa Infinite credit card in the U.S. market.

With an annual fee of US$99, Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card offers exclusive benefits along with generous rewards. Members will earn four Avios on Qatar Airways spends, two Avios on restaurant spends, and one Avios on all other spends of every US$1 with this credit card.

Qatar Airways Chief Commercial Officer, Mr. Thierry Antinori said: “As the loyalty programme to a leader in the aviation industry, we strive to uphold the same level of dedication in providing our members with the best benefits across the globe.

“We are proud to be partnering with Cardless to introduce the first Qatar Airways Privilege Club Credit Cards in the U.S. market, which also includes being the first international airline loyalty programme to offer a Visa Infinite credit card. This partnership with Cardless demonstrates our commitment to collaborating with pioneers in the financial technology industry to enhance the benefits for our Privilege Club members.”

Co-Founder, and President of Cardless, Mr. Michael Spelfogel, said: “We are thrilled to unveil this strategic partnership with Qatar Airways Privilege Club and introduce their first credit cards in the U.S. market. This collaboration underscores the synergies between our innovative financial solutions and Qatar Airways Privilege Club’s commitment to enhancing the premium travel experience. Together, we are poised to deliver unparalleled benefits and convenience to our customers, facilitating their travels to world-class destinations around the globe.”

Both credit cards offer generous bonus and tier fast-track with Qatar Airways Privilege Club. With the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card, cardholders can collect up to 50,000 Avios and 150 Qpoints as a sign-up bonus with minimum spend, and a fast-track to Gold tier with Privilege Club. With the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card, members can collect up to 40,000 bonus Avios with minimum spend, and a fast-track to Silver tier with Privilege Club. Cardholders will enjoy enhanced privileges including tier bonus, complimentary lounge access, extra baggage allowance, priority stand-by, priority check-in, priority boarding, complimentary ‘meet and assist’ service from Al Maha Services when travelling through Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Customers booking their flight tickets on qatarairways.com in the U.S. can seamlessly apply for these credit cards at checkout and pay for their tickets to benefit from a statement credit – demonstrating the commitment of Qatar Airways Privilege Club and Cardless in providing innovative benefits to members.

Cardholders of both credit cards will also enjoy a new way to collect Qpoints and upgrade or retain their tier with Privilege Club. Members will collect two Qpoints for every 1,500 Avios earned on spends with the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Infinite Credit Card or for every 2,000 Avios earned on spends with the Qatar Airways Privilege Club Visa Signature Credit Card.

For more information about the credit cards and details about the sign-up rewards and benefits, please visit qatarairways.com/CreditCards. Terms and conditions apply.