Dnata Travel Group brands win eight accolades at World Travel Awards Middle East 2024

dnata Travel Group brands across the GCC have won eight accolades at the Middle East edition of the 2024 World Travel Awards. Its representatives celebrated the wins during the Arabian Travel Market, at a stand dedicated to the Group’s brands.

Representing the Travel division of dnata, a leading global air and travel services provider based in the UAE, titles earned by the dnata Travel Group include two wins for dnata Travel, the UAE’s original travel agency, recognised as Dubai’s Leading Travel Agency 2024 and Saudi Arabia’s Leading Travel Agency 2024.

Another highlight for the Group at the prestigious travel industry awards this year includes the success of its destination management company, tour and safari operator, Arabian Adventures, across three categories for a fifth consecutive year. Its accolades include the UAE’s Leading Destination Management Company 2024, UAE’s Leading Desert Safari Company 2024, and UAE’s Leading Tour Operator 2024, while a new accolade for this year included Dubai’s Leading Destination Management Company 2024.

Other accolades for GCC-based brands included the awards of dnata Representation Services and dnata Travel Management, which were recognised as the Middle East’s Leading Airline GSA 2024 and Bahrain’s Leading Travel Management Company 2024.

John Bevan, CEO of the dnata Travel Group, commented: “We are proud to have been acknowledged across such a diverse range of categories at this globally recognised awards programme. This demonstrates our wide-ranging service offering, as we continue to grow our global teams and product range from our GCC base. For Arabian Adventures, as an example, we are expanding our operations across the GCC to bring our award-winning DMC services to new markets, whilst enhancing our desert experiences in Dubai, including the popular all-inclusive Overnight Desert Safari.”

The World Travel Awards serves to acknowledge, reward, and celebrate excellence across all sectors of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. The awards are voted on by travel and tourism professionals worldwide.

Find out more about the dnata Travel Group at www.dnata.com/travel.