A Special Dining Collaboration at Alto, Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta

Four Seasons Hotel Jakarta is set to host a special dining collaboration at Alto Restaurant & Bar from August 5 to 7, 2022. Celebrity Chef Yvonne Yuen and Executive Chef Marco Violano will take epicures on a delectable journey that brings together the distinct flavours and textures of traditional Chinese cuisine with authentic Italian fare.

Framed by sweeping views of the Jakarta skyline, the penthouse-style setting of Alto is illuminated in reds and ivories – a refined setting for this extraordinary private dining experience.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this collaboration with Chef Yvonne, who is well known in Jakarta’s gastronomic circles,” says General Manager Simon Barnett. “Led by Chef Marco, our team at Alto has long been at the forefront of fine dining in Indonesia. We can’t wait for guests to join us for this superb culinary experience.”

China Meets Italy

The seven-course tasting menu is filled with exquisite indulgences, drawing elements from both Chinese and Italian cuisines.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Both Chef Yvonne and I come from ancient culinary cultures that go back millennia,” notes Chef Marco. “Finding innovative ways to combine these two traditions was an exciting and rewarding process.”

Discover original dishes such as Collagen Royale and Abalone Mushroom “Tea” Soup, followed by intricate creations such as Sea Cucumber, a masterful composition of prawns, cucumber tagliatelle and braised sea cucumber.

The Sea Bass is pan fried and elevated with egg white custard and bottarga mullet roe, while the Tagliatelle is crafted with homemade pasta and braised beef brisket. Each plate is artistically presented, a fine balance of poetry and precision. End the journey on a sweet note with multicultural desserts.

About the Chefs

Hailing from the beautiful region of Puglia, Chef Marco believes that the true Italian spirit is in cooking from the heart and feeding people with love. His culinary career has taken him around the world, from Milan and London to Singapore and Beijing. Under his masterful touch, each plate at Alto is perfectly balanced, allowing the top-quality ingredients to shine.

Raised in Shanghai and Hong Kong, Chef Yvonne first learned the art of Chinese cooking from her grandmother – a passion she honed in earnest after moving to Indonesia. Known for her superb regional specialties, she is the founder of YY Private Dining, a top catering company in Jakarta. She also shares her love of cooking through classes at Culineria Modena.