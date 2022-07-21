The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto reopens Cloud 9 Oasis

The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto continues to celebrate summer with the official reopening of its outdoor terrace, the beloved Cloud 9 Oasis. This season, the terrace has launched a new menu serving as the perfect place to indulge while concluding a Forbes-Five Star relaxation journey. Offering al fresco dining, guests can admire views of the Yorkville skyline and indulge in healthy bites and beautifully hand-crafted cocktails.

The delicious new menu offers light and refreshing snacks, including a Mezze Selection of hummus, muhammara, taro chips and crudites, and a Poke Bowl with edamame, avocado, bonito flakes, pickled vegetables, ponzu sauce and the choice of tuna or salmon. A variety of salads and sandwiches are also available such as the Bao Sandwich, Smoked Turkey Club and the Burrata and Heirloom Tomato salad. Ensuring every sweet tooth is satisfied, the menu features a Mango and Coconut Cake made with coconut cream and mango passion fruit coulis. Guests are welcome to spend the afternoon sipping on crisp glasses of bubbles or opt for a Cloud 9 cocktail such as a classic Cosmopolitan, Aperol Spritz or a rosemary-infused creation, The Rose-Mary Garden.

Promising a summer of self-care, the Spa has also introduced a new treatment, The Golden Body Scrub by Omorovicza. Designed to enhance the skin’s natural glow, guests who book this treatment will ascend to the Hotel’s ninth floor and enjoy 60-minutes of tranquillity in one of the Spa’s state-of-the-art treatment rooms. The treatment begins with a golden sugar scrub for head-to-toe exfoliation and ends with applying a soothing oil infused with ylang-ylang and enriched golden particles, leaving the skin radiant and hydrated. Available as of July 2022, guests can book The Golden Body Scrub by clicking here.

The Cloud 9 Oasis is open daily for Residents, Hotel and Spa guests from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm. Click here to discover the variety of treatments available at The Spa at Four Seasons Toronto.