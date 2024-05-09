Gewan Hotels & Resorts announces portfolio expansion across UAE

Gewan Hotels & Resorts (GHR), a subsidiary of Gewan Holding, has announced the addition of three five-star hotels and two hotel apartment complexes to its portfolio.

This announcement was made during the Arabian Travel Market 2024 (ATM), a travel and tourism event in Dubai.

Founded in 2018, Gewan Hotels & Resorts currently has a presence in the UAE capital of Abu Dhabi.

The latest move marks an extension of the company’s reach beyond Abu Dhabi, reported Zawya.

GHR CEO Ahmed Hassib said: “I’m thrilled to announce the expansion of Gewan Hotels & Resorts with the introduction of our five newest hotel and hotel apartment properties at ATM 2024, one of the most significant events in the global travel industry.

“Today’s announcement marks a significant and strategic milestone in Gewan Hotels & Resorts’ pursuit of delivering new levels of excellence to our guests and foreshadows our ambition of continued expansion into exciting new destinations.”

Source: https://www.hotelmanagement-network.com/