Four Seasons Riyadh ready to welcome guests to spectacular Kingdom Suite

Riyadh has experienced a remarkable transformation over the years, expanding itself into a thriving modern metropolis. Tapping into the capital’s love of ultra-luxury, superior comfort, and eye-catching reinvention, Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre has undergone an extensive 150 million dollar renovation over the past 18 months, launching itself into a whole new dimension of excellence, befitting a Hotel of such outstanding architectural merit.

The latest treasure that has been unveiled by Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre is its opulent new Kingdom Suite. This penthouse suite is the most highly anticipated addition to Four Seasons magnificent portfolio of accommodations, and is known as the Hotel’s Signature Suite. Spanning the 48th and 50th floors, the Kingdom Suite guarantees breath-taking views of the city, and offers an impressive 330 square metres (3,553 square feet) of palatial space, for the exclusive benefit of its guests.

Referencing the phases of the moon, which has also been expressed in other areas of the Hotel, the Kingdom Suite hosts an impressive contemporary ceiling pendant in its main living area. Colour tones of rust and soft blues delicately characterize the scheme and stand out in the neutral background. Elegant furnishings, in addition to the inclusion of curated Saudi objets d’art through Alwaleed Philanthropies, and all the thoughtful Four Seasons touches, result in an outstanding enclave resonating with heritage, style and glamour.

Guests will surely feel like royalty with all the special features that the Kingdom Suite has to offer, including a 146” modular TV screen made of 16 Samsung LEDs, creating the perfect ambiance for guests to enjoy their favourite motion pictures.

A USD45,000 Master Innovation turntable, handmade in Germany by Clearaudio electronics, is complemented by an eclectic selection of vinyl records. The rare collection has been carefully sourced by a special curator and includes mixed genres, from rock and roll to modern jazz, as well as iconic tunes from the ’60s. Some of the collection’s most prized pieces are the exceptionally rare 1978 Japanese 10-track LP, Last American Hero from Asbury Park, NJ by

Bruce Springsteen and Paul McCartney’s McCartney III, original edition vinyl LP, limited to just 333 copies, offering a great deal of musical enjoyment to guests.

A dedicated butler service is also offered when booking the Kingdom Suite, offering personalized services to expedite guest requests and ensure superior levels of comfort and convenience.

“The Kingdom Suite has been astutely designed to engage the senses of our guests and create visual narratives that they will remember long after they leave,” says Guenter Gebhard, Senior General Manager at Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh. “Combined with well-thought amenities and intuitive Four Seasons service, our new Signature Suite offers guests the ultimate in luxury, the opportunity to take time to connect with loved ones and create timely experiences.”