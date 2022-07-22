The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC celebrates living colourfully this summer

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC welcomes Misty Stewart as Spa Director, and celebrates living colourfully with the launch of the Spa Boutique Summer collection by Ron David and artwork by renowned artist Fer Da Silva.

The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC, a Forbes Four-Star Spa, has been an oasis of calm in the heart of Georgetown for more than thirty years offering non-surgical, results-driven treatments to Washington, DC’s elite and Four Seasons guests. Featuring three floors of cutting-edge fitness equipment, including a heated swimming pool and whirlpool, The Spa is a full service day spa and a haven of relaxation.

“We are very fortunate to have a seasoned professional such as Misty to lead our Spa Team,” says Igor Morosowski, Hotel Manager. “Misty has worked around the world and brings her decades of experience in luxury spas to Washington, DC.”

“The team at The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC is one of the most talented and passionate that I have ever worked with,” says Misty. “There is so much care and attention shown to our guests. We are excited to bring some new elements to the Spa this summer such as the Colours Collection by Ron David.”

RON DAVID STUDIO

Ron David Edwards, designer and creative director of RON DAVID STUDIO, a DC-based luxury ready-to-wear and accessories lifestyle brand has launched the COLOURS collection - Creatively Opulent, Luxurious, Opalescent, Unified, Refreshing + Sexy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Summer 2022 Collection by RON DAVID was inspired by the desire for one to be more open to life, more open to premium possibilities and to encourage supporters of the brand to move forward with fearlessness, confidence and elegance. These are key elements of each season, however with COLOURS, there is a keen sense of focus on engaging soft cooling textures, modern elegance, and yet sexy silhouettes and flow.

Each ready-to-wear piece of COLOURS pairs perfectly with the RON DAVID EYEWEAR collection, featuring more than twelve styles. RON DAVID STUDIO is also launching within COLOURS, the Mauritzio Stuffed Animal Decor. These fabulous artistic bunnies, in very limited quantities, add the perfect touch of whimsy and fun to home decor. The Mauritzio Bunnies come in seven different colour ways and only ten units will be made, available exclusively within The Spa at Four Seasons Hotel.

In conjunction with the COLOURS collection, The Spa highlights the artwork of renowned artist Fer da Silva of DTR Modern, a vibrant collection called The Power of Love that celebrates diversity and inclusivity.

Fer Da Silva

Fernando Jose Da Silva Delfin, known as Fer Da Silva was born in Caracas, Venezuela. Fer grew up in a home imbued with the artistic expressions, started by his mother who, as an artist, fed his sensibility for art with her paintings. At a young age Fer began to demonstrate his skills for the arts, a passion that continued to develop until adulthood. Through observing his mother in the studio along with studying art methods Da Silva continued his exploration of different styles and techniques. It was a few years after moving to Miami that Fer created, almost magically, Corazón de Fer, or The Power of Love, the work that led him to be known around the world.

DTR Modern

DTR Modern has been at the forefront of the art market since opening its first location in 2003. Today its seasoned gallery operation is the largest and most notable on the East Coast with five brick and mortar locations in Boston, Nantucket, New York City, Palm Beach and Washington, DC. By showcasing modern masters through post-war and working with emerging, mid-career and blue-chip artists or their estates for many years, DTR has cultivated exceptional long term relationships and regularly exhibits a formidable collection due to direct access to studios and archives. its expert consultants and experienced directors are all veterans of the art world, with a collective experience of more than 125 years, and are well versed in assisting both serious art connoisseurs and novice collectors. DTR Modern’s program offers a significant privately-held selection of works.

Fer Da Silva’s Power of Love exhibit is on display throughout Four Seasons Hotel Washington, DC until September 2022. The RON DAVID Collection is available all year at The Boutique in The Spa.