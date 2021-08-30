Ain Dubai to open in October

Dubai Holding has announced that Ain Dubai is set to open on October 21st.

Ticket sales for the largest and tallest observation wheel in the world are now on sale.

Standing at over 250-metres high, Ain Dubai is the latest landmark to join a long list of world record-breaking attractions.

Ronald Drake, general manager of Ain Dubai, said: “Ain Dubai offers unique experiences catering to all audiences, including luxurious special event cabins; nightlife and party occasions; unique dining and culinary options; family-friendly cabins and customisable romantic experiences for special moments.

“We are the ultimate celebration destination, so it was only fitting that we celebrate the opening in style.

“More exciting details of what to expect from our grand opening will be revealed soon.”

From dining in the sky and exclusive celebration packages to bespoke corporate and event offerings, Ain Dubai brings over 19 truly unique and customisable experiences, all against the backdrop the dazzling skyline.

Open both day and night, Ain Dubai visitors will be able to experience two very different sides of Dubai, from the stunning Bluewaters views to a host of night-time entertainment.

Experiences start with one rotation of approximately 38 minutes.

The magnificent Ain Dubai sits at the heart of the unique, must-visit lifestyle destination, Bluewaters, where the charm and exclusivity of island living meets the exuberance of a sophisticated urban lifestyle.

Bluewaters boasts hospitality, lifestyle, residential, and leisure and entertainment opportunities.

Mohamed Sharaf, chief operating officer of Dubai Holding Entertainment, said: “Dubai continues to be a leader in the travel and tourism sector, with a reputation for delivering pioneering projects and landmarks.

“Ain Dubai is a testament to one of the many innovative initiatives developed by Dubai to further enhance its competitiveness as a key international tourism destination.”