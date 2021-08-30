Godot to lead voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah

IHG Hotels & Resorts has confirmed Charles Godot will lead the new voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah in the role of general manager.

He arrives from Holiday Inn Abu Dhabi, where he was also general manager.

Godot has been with IHG for over 17 years, starting out as an assistant chief steward in Paris back in 2003.

Over almost two decades, he has worked across a variety of departments within the hotel giant, and has travelled the world too.

Speaking about his latest role in Dubai, Godot said: “Our hotel is placed in an iconic location in Dubai, and I am confident it will become an extraordinary and charming place to relax, socialise and enjoy memorable experiences alongside beautiful surroundings.

“I look forward to building a winning team to create signature experiences beyond expectations on Palm Jumeirah.”

When it opens later this year, voco Dubai Palm Jumeirah will be the first IHG property on the famous manmade island.

The hotel will feature 141 keys, a gym, pool and spa, as well as four dining outlets when it opens. The hotel has a planned opening date in December.

Haitham Mattar, managing director, India, Middle East and Africa, IHG said: “The voco brand is known to combine the informality and charm of an independent hotel with the quality and reassurance of a trusted global brand.”