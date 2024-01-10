Breaking Travel News explores: Wellness tourism in Qatar

The spas on offer in Qatar redefine luxury and indulgence, offering unique experiences in novel settings.

Guests are invited to book a session at one of these industry-leading locations to pamper themselves or to relax after a busy day out exploring.

First up is Longevity Hub by Clinique La Prairie at the St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island on the Pearl Qatar.

Here guests can unlock the secret of living the Clinique La Prairie lifestyle, reflecting a commitment to help and inspire them to live a healthier and better life.

From individual treatments to bespoke experiences, the location enables guests to embrace longevity and wellbeing to maximise health, performance and physical appearance, so you can always be the best version of yourself.

The facility is considered the World’s Best New Hotel Spa by voters at the World Spa Awards.

Also on offer at the property, perched majestically in the heart of Porto Arabia, are 193 exquisitely furnished hotel suites, all with large balconies overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

This haven of tranquillity will dazzle the senses.

As guests cross the bridge, they will find an abundance of works of art that highlight the richness of the Qatari Culture combined with a touch of Andalucía.

The Spa at Mandarin Oriental is considered an oasis within the city.

The facilities at Mandarin Oriental takes patrons on a true holistic journey.

Here guests can enjoy tailor-made treatments, indoor pools, heat and water experiences and the best products.

This is an island of calm and tranquillity offering guests a holistic wellness journey to find their zen - feeling and looking their best.

Mandarin Oriental is recognised as World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand by the World Spa Awards

Anantara Spa at Banana Island resort welcomes guests to a world of relaxation.

With calming treatment suites, couples’ suites, Moroccan and Turkish hammams, an indoor pool, sauna, jacuzzi and a steam room, the property invites you to focus on wellbeing, pampering both body and mind.

Voters at the World Spa Awards honoured the property with the title of Qatar’s Best Spa Resort.

A calm and relaxing environment for all those who need an escape from the daily grind, Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som boasts a unique retreat in one of the top wellness havens in the country.

Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som is a pioneering destination in the Middle East that blends traditional Arabic and Islamic Medicine with a holistic health and well-being philosophy, established by Chiva-Som, the internationally acclaimed wellness resort in Thailand.

They welcome guests from all over the world to a coastal home on the northern tip of Qatar, where they offer two distinct yet interconnecting experiences.

Zulal Serenity is dedicated to adult guests seeking an immersive health and lifestyle reset, while Zulal Discovery invites families to connect and embark on a wellness journey together.

The location is considered Qatar’s Best Wellness Retreat by the World Spa Awards.

Situated on the only private beach in Lusail, Waldorf Astoria Lusail Doha offers a luxury oasis in the Arabian Gulf.

Resort-style amenities include family friendly pools, a waterpark, cabanas, plus kids’ and teenagers’ clubs.

At the heart of it all, the hotel features the only ESPA Life Spa in the Middle East – honoured with the title of Qatar’s Best Hotel Spa at the World Spa Awards.

Bordered by the calming Corniche Bay on one side and the golden sands of the desert on the other, Qatar is an alluring blend of traditional and contemporary lifestyles.

The Ritz-Carlton, Doha embraces both sides of Doha culture, blending them into a seamless experience for guests to enjoy and take away with them as an indelible memory.

Located in West Bay Lagoon, this extraordinary city resort is the ideal starting point for an inspiring experience in the Arabian Peninsula.

For those looking for wellness, the Ritz-Carlton Spa, Doha redefines luxury with an immersive sensory experience that pays homage to the traditional heritage of Qatar.

Drawing inspiration from the glittering Arabian Gulf, each signature spa treatment ensures total serenity by blending Arabic principles, Asian traditions and European concepts.

Inspired by the City of Qatar, where tradition and modernisation are in perfect balance, this luxury haven has been re-imagined to offer the most innovative spa experience.

Voters at the World Spa Awards recognised the property as Qatar’s Best Day Spa.

More Information

His Excellency, chairman of Qatar Tourism, Saad bin Ali Al Kharji, spoke to Breaking Travel News at World Travel Market in London about the sector in the destination

Qatar Tourism works to establish Qatar as a place where cultural authenticity meets modernity, and where people of the world come together to experience unique offerings in culture, sports, business and family entertainment, rooted in service excellence.

Find out more on the official website.