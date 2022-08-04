Club Dauphin of Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, unveils cabanas

Club Dauphin, the stylish beach club and poolside restaurant of the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat, A Four Seasons Hotel, relaunches a sophisticated cabana designed by Dolce&Gabbana. Nestled in greenery and offering spectacular views of the Mediterranean Sea, the Club’s stylish cabana is equipped with sunbeds, mini bar with bespoke drinks cabinet, integrated safe, power sockets and USB ports.

The Dolce&Gabbana Cabana returns this year with a special setup characterised by the Blu Mediterraneo theme, paying homage to the centuries-old tradition of the majolica tiles. From the purity of white to the intensity of blue, Dolce&Gabbana’s Blu Mediterraneo takes the mind on a sensory journey where scents, sounds and sensations give life to a familiar and delicate aesthetic. This particular design with such an evocative character has deep roots in Southern Italy: a tribute to the values of Fatto a Mano and excellent craftsmanship, a priceless heritage to be preserved and handed down. Reflecting Mediterranean’s rich culture and ancient traditions, these intricate motifs have become one of the brand’s most iconic patterns. With its eye-catching whimsical design, the Dolce&Gabbana Cabana at Club Dauphin adds a playful touch to the sophistication and glamour of the French Riviera.

During the summer season, the Grand-Hôtel du Cap-Ferrat also hosts an eye-catching pop-up space designed by Dolce&Gabbana. The boutique is set out to resemble an elegant and luxurious wardrobe, displaying a selection of men and women’s ready-to-wear clothing and accessories.

An iconic institution on the French Riviera since the 1930s, Club Dauphin is immersed in the lush landscape of the Cap Ferrat peninsula. During its lifetime, the Club has welcomed a string of celebrity guests including Winston Churchill, Charlie Chaplin and Elizabeth Taylor. Spread out over a series of terraced gardens, Club Dauphin is renowned for its spectacular sea water infinity pool that seamlessly blends in with the surrounding landscape, offering unobstructed views of the Mediterranean Sea.

The Dolce&Gabbana Cabana adds a fashionable dimension to one of the Riviera’s most exclusive lounge bars. With its striking patterns and lively pops of colour, the space evokes a fun and casual atmosphere, lifting the spirits and lending a unique, quirky look.

