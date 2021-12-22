Visit Jersey launches new tourism campaign

Visit Jersey has announced the launch of a new campaign, ‘Jersey, Curiously Brit…(ish)’.

It will launch on December 26th, running on digital, out of home, television and print until April.

The campaign aims to encourage UK travellers to consider an island break by highlighting how Jersey offers both something familiar, yet also refreshingly unexpected and exciting.

The multimedia campaign will capture the essence of Jersey, playing on this notion by showcasing experiences such as walking along golden sand beaches reminiscent of long-haul island destinations, contrasting this with familiar British elements such as the quaint villages and lack of a language barrier.

With Jersey just a short journey from the mainland and within the Travel Common Area - appealing to visitors who are nervous about travel restrictions and long-haul flight Visit Jersey hopes the campaign will ignite interest in a 2022 island break during the upcoming peak booking period.

Amanda Burns, chief executive of Visit Jersey, said: “During 2021, Visit Jersey undertook significant market research to identify our best prospective market segments, which has enabled us to build a much stronger and richer understanding of what motivates our target customer groups to travel and enabled us to develop a campaign that focuses on what will appeal to prospective travellers to Jersey.

“We’ve developed distinctive advertising that makes our audience think differently about Jersey and taps into their motivations for travel, promoting Jersey’s unique experiences and provoking curiosity with a different twist on the familiar British holiday.”

The increased consumer demand has led to Jet2 increasing its services to Jersey from Birmingham, Manchester and Newcastle with seasonal flights starting in May, whilst

Blue Islands has also confirmed two new routes for 2022, directly connecting Dublin and Norwich with the Channel Island.