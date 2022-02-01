Jersey to suspend all Covid-19 travel restrictions

The government of Jersey has announced that all current requirements under the Safer Travel policy will be suspended, with a return to unrestricted, pre-pandemic inbound travel arrangements.

From Monday, all visitors to the island will no longer need to take a PCR test or isolate on arrival and will no longer need to complete a pre-departure travel form before arriving in Jersey.

The removal of travel restrictions makes Jersey one of the most easily accessible destinations in the world.

With over 20 UK departure points, by air and ferry in less than an hour, travellers can escape to a destination that blends familiar English environments with a dash of European flair, creating a unique experience of rich countryside and breath-taking coastal views, sweeping beaches and hidden-away bays.