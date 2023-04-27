Blue Islands selected to fly European tourists to Jersey and Guernsey this summer

European tour operators have once again selected Blue Islands to fly their clients from Germany, the Netherlands and Switzerland for seven-night holidays in Jersey and Guernsey this summer.

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands said, “We are proud to have been once again chosen as the trusted airline to deliver charter operations for our tour operator partners; we look forward to playing our part in welcoming guests to enjoy our beautiful islands of Jersey and Guernsey this summer.”

Blue Islands’ 2023 inbound European summer charter programme commenced with the first visitors arriving in Jersey from Stuttgart; this activity will see guests depart from airports across Germany every Saturday throughout the summer for 28 weeks on behalf of Globalis.

Flights from Groningen and Rotterdam on behalf of Sunair depart from 30 April for 20 weeks, while there will be 15 weeks of flights from Zurich starting 13 May. The full programme could mean up to 39,000 visitor nights and a spend of up to £4.2m in the Channel Islands visitor economy.

Rob added, “From attractions and transport, to retail and hospitality; with seven-night stays representing a potential of up to 39,000 visitor nights, these guests will enjoy a rich holiday experience, as such spend will reach many elements of the visitor ecosystem, supporting the visitor economies of Jersey and Guernsey.”

Jersey’s Minister for Economic Development, Tourism, Sport and Culture, Deputy Kirsten Morel, said: “This is a real show of confidence in Blue Islands as a carrier, and in Jersey as a European visitor destination, and the industry will be looking forward to welcoming visitors from Germany, the Netherlands, Switzerland – and far beyond – both this summer and in the future.



“Whether visitors are staying here for the duration of their trip, or using Jersey as a springboard to explore the wider Channel Islands, these charter routes enhance Jersey’s emerging status as a regional connectivity hub. I look forward to working with industry partners to sustainably build on this position in future.”