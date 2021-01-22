Visit Jersey launches new campaign ahead of summer season

Visit Jersey has created a new marketing campaign titled ‘Restore Your Balance’, to raise awareness of the destination’s varied product and to attract more visitors both on and off-season.

The campaign sees the tourist board continuing its message of Little Island Big Spirit, emphasising that Jersey is the ultimate island break for visitors looking to reconnect with loved ones and revitalise after a tough year.

Under the campaign, Visit Jersey has launched four inspiring itineraries focusing on nature, adventure, family and heritage, which aim to restore visitors’ balance and sense of wellbeing.

Amanda Burns, chief executive at Visit Jersey, said: “We are incredibly excited to launch this campaign at the start of what we believe will be a strong year for domestic travel.

“Now is the time to remind potential visitors that our tranquil island offers the chance to reconnect with our families and friends, whilst being surrounded by nature which will restore balance and lift spirits.

“As restrictions ease, we very much look forward to welcoming first-time and past visitors back to our shores once again.”

After a series of lockdowns, the tourist board is encouraging visitors to get outdoors to embrace the healing benefits of being surrounded by nature, whether breathing in the fresh sea air strolling along one of the island’s many beautiful beaches or taking an alfresco sunset yoga class at St. Ouen’s Bay.

Additionally, visitors can indulge in some of Jersey’s finest local produce, including fresh lobster, oysters and Jersey Royal potatoes, in the array of restaurants as well as unwind and rejuvenate in one of the many spas across the island.

The itineraries span four to five days and highlight the breadth and wealth of experiences available in Jersey, in the hope that visitors can truly unwind and discover something different on their next holiday.

To help promote these itineraries, agents will have access to a new trade toolkit to reinforce their knowledge of the destination for when travel restarts.