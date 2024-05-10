Emirates wins top travel awards

Emirates took home top honours at the Business Travel Middle East Awards (BTME), World Travel Awards (WTA) 2024, and International Loyalty Awards 2024, in recognition of its initiatives to provide best-in-industry travel experiences, in the air and on the ground.

The prestigious travel awards ceremonies were held on the sidelines of the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) in Dubai that will conclude on May 9.

Emirates was named ‘Best Airline Worldwide’ at the Business Traveller Middle East Awards 2024 and scooped up four additional gongs for: ‘Airline with the Best Premium Economy Class’, ‘Airline with the Best First Class’, and ‘Best Airport Lounge in the Middle East’, and ‘Airline with the Best Frequent Flyer Programme’.

Adil Al Ghaith, Emirates’ Senior Vice President, Commercial Operations, Gulf, Middle East and Central Asia, and Dr Nejib Ben Khedher, Divisional Senior Vice President, Skywards, received the awards on behalf of the airline.

At the World Travel Awards, Emirates took home top accolades for ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline 2024’, ‘Middle East’s Leading Airline – First Class 2024’; and Middle East’s Leading Airline Rewards Programme 2024 – Skywards.

Emirates Skywards also won “Global Loyalty Programme of the Year Middle East” at the International Loyalty Awards 2024 – one of the most significant and prestigious awards within the industry. With more than 30 million members worldwide – Emirates Skywards continues to be one of the most valued and recognised loyalty programmes in the world.

In just the past year, the airline had introduced a slew of product enhancements, notably the introduction of complementary loungewear and meal pre-ordering for Business Class travellers, the re-opening of eight dedicated Emirates Lounges around the world after a full facility refresh, and the roll-out of 16 more A380s offering the latest cabin interiors after a nose-to-tail retrofit.

Emirates has announced that it will add 71 A380s and Boeing 777s to its multi-billion dollar retrofit programme, expanding it to 191 aircraft, nearly its entire passenger fleet, to ensure Emirates customers continue to “fly better” for years to come.

Source -TradeArabia News Service