Jersey to reopen to UK-mainland travellers from next month

As Covid-19 restrictions ease throughout the UK, Jersey, the largest Channel Island, has announced the re-opening of its borders.

Guests from the UK and Crown Dependencies will be welcome again from April 26th.

Visitors do not need to complete the UK government travel declaration form for travel to the island and Jersey is not included in the UK international travel ban.

Visitors will be able to take advantage of sun, sea and sand, as well as plenty of space to socially distance if required.

Amanda Burns, chief executive of Visit Jersey, commented on the border re-opening: “We can’t wait to welcome visitors once again to offer a place to relax and rebalance after a tumultuous year.

“As part of the Common Travel Area, travel to Jersey is hassle free, offering a perfect staycation solution for those looking for both space and sunshine.

“We are also re-introducing our Safer Travel Policy from April 26th to provide a safe environment which optimises the traveller experience.”

As part of the island’s preparations for keeping visitors and locals safe, whilst reducing the risk of Covid-19 transmission, the island will re-introduce the Safer Travel Policy, including the reinstatement of the red, amber, and green classifications for the UK and the other Crown Dependencies from April.

The classifications will dictate the amount of time a visitor will need to isolate.

All arriving visitors will need to have a PCR test prior to arrival or will be required to complete a pre-departure registration form and will be tested on arrival.