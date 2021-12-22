CWT confirms new board following restructuring

CWT has confirmed the appointment of a new a board of directors at parent company, CWT Travel Holdings.

The news follows the financial restructuring of the company in November.

The new board brings a strong blend of travel, hospitality, technology and commercial expertise.

Jim Abrahamson will serve as board chair and is joined by Alan Bowers, Ellen Keszler, Tom O’Toole, Donna Wells, Theresa Wise and Michelle McKinney Frymire.

“On behalf of the new board at CWT, I am delighted to say we are all very excited about joining such a great global company at this time of incredible long-term prospects for the travel-industry,” said Abrahamson.