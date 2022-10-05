Blue Islands adds extra flights between Guernsey and Jersey in November

Responding to increasing inter-island travel demand; Blue Islands is adding extra flights in November.

Rob Veron, CEO Blue Islands said, “We’re all now enjoying the value of face-to-face meetings once again, as such we have seen demand for inter-island travel steadily returning. We currently operate up to six flights per day. It’s great to also be welcoming local sporting teams onboard again too, as important inter-island fixtures return – we’ve added several additional services for recent group fixtures. Increasing the frequency of inter-island flights during November enables us to build back better, sustainably.”

Blue Islands currently operates up to six inter-island flights per day (three departing Guernsey and three departing Jersey). The airline will operate additional morning and evening flights on Wednesdays throughout November, adding 1,300 seats.

Rob added, “Blue Islands is here to provide year-round sustainable air connectivity to and from the Channel Islands, keeping Jersey and Guernsey connected is a vital part of this role.”

The additional inter-island flights during November are available to book now

