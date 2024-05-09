Amadeus renews Travel Up partnership

Amadeus has renewed a long-standing partnership with Travel Up, one of the largest travel agencies in the UK.

The leading travel seller will thus continue to benefit from one of the widest ranges of content in the industry through the Amadeus Travel Platform, which is integrating NDC (New Distribution Capability), EDIFACT and low cost carrier (LCC) content in one harmonised, seamless flow.

As part of the deal, Travel Up will continue to deploy Amadeus Web Services to secure efficient booking and fulfilment, and Amadeus Master Pricer Extra, a solution designed to offer customers of Travel Up the cheapest bookable fares, optimal itineraries across an expansive range of airlines, combined with faster response times thanks to this new cutting-edge air search capability.

Ali Shah, chief executive, Travel Up, said: “We have been an Amadeus customer for 15 years and are delighted to extend the relationship today.

“Technology is playing an ever-increasing role in the science of travel search and shopping, and Amadeus has continuously evolved to remain the technology leader that offers my business the tools we need to succeed.

“Traveller expectations are always evolving and as we turn our attention to the next chapter in our growth story, we are excited about exploring fresh solutions with Amadeus including the use of generative AI and conversational search to grow.”

Travel Up, which has developed a strong position in the visiting friends and relatives (VFR) segment, will utilise Amadeus’ content to diversify into new areas.

The agency has taken the first steps to expand into the United Arab Emirates, including opening a physical presence in Dubai, and other locations across the UAE.

Steve Love, commercial director, Amadeus UK & Ireland, added: “We’re excited to be renewing our agreement with Travel Up, a company that has big plans for the future.

“Amadeus’ search and shopping solutions combined with Amadeus Selling Platform Connect will take pre-, post-, and on-trip sales and servicing to the next level, with agents able to support travellers with speed.

“Travel Up can upsell, cross-sell and compare offers faster than ever, as well as creating new dynamic bundles from a wide variety of flight options, accommodation, and mobility.”

Launched in 2004, Travel Up works to make worldwide travel effortless for its customers.