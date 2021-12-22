Eurowings to offer more summer destinations than ever before

Leisure airline Eurowings will offer more destinations in its 2022 summer flight schedule than ever before.

Anyone who wants to use the cold Christmas days to plan their holiday for 2022 can now choose from more than 140 attractive direct connections.

With around 2,500 weekly flights, capacity will be close to pre-Covid-19 levels next summer.

The clear front-runner is the Balearic island of Mallorca, with Eurowings offering flights from more than 20 airports up to 380 times a week next summer.

Eurowings will be flying from Hamburg to the Portuguese cities of Lisbon and Porto, as well as the Spanish destinations of Alicante and Bilbao, for the first time.

In addition, travellers will be able to fly directly from the Hanseatic city to Verona in Italy and Gothenburg for the first time.

From Stuttgart, Eurowings is expanding its offer with a focus on destinations in southern Europe: Porto (Portugal), Adana and Kütahya-Zafer (Turkey), Preveza (Greece) and Tbilisi (Georgia), as well as Tivat (Montenegro) and Tunis (Tunisia), are in the programme for the first time.

The Romanian city of Timisoara is also back on the flight schedule.

From Düsseldorf, Eurowings will offer the new destinations of Bergamo, Funchal and Tromsø in the 2021/22 winter schedule and also in the 2022 summer programme.

For the first time, Eurowings will also fly from Düsseldorf to the Greek port city of Volos in the Thessaly region.

The Serbian capital Belgrade is a new addition to the schedule.

In addition, the airline will once again fly to Kosice (Slovakia) and Mostar (Bosnia-Herzegovina).

From Cologne/Bonn, Germany’s largest holiday airline is now also flying to the Canary Island of Tenerife and to Alicante in the summer.

After the Covid-19 break, the popular Turkish destinations Izmir and Kayseri are also back on the Eurowings flight schedule from Cologne/Bonn.