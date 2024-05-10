Aether – a First for UK Aviation Is Announced

CAVU, founded by Manchester Airports Group (MAG) who aim to revolutionise the airport passenger journey, has announced its latest innovative product: aether, an exclusive Private Terminal set to redefine the airport experience for all passengers.

aether has re-imagined the airport journey, offering an elevated product usually reserved for first and business class passengers; but now open to all travellers at Manchester Airport as a purchasable service.

Positioned in a contemporary, self-contained, private space, completely away from the main airport terminal. aether elevates every sense of the airport journey, even the functional, including check-in, security and private parking. Designed with meticulous attention to detail, aether boasts a curated menu, panoramic runway views, and dedicated staff attending to guests’ needs.

Passengers can relax and unwind, knowing that every aspect of their journey is taken care of, including a partnership with BMW who in a range of models including the all-electric BMW i7, the seven-seater BMW X7 and their latest luxury performance BMW XM, providing a premium chauffeur-driven service across the airfield straight to the plane.

aether will launch in collaboration with Adam Reid, the award winning and renowned chef at Adam Reid at The French. The Manchester-born chef will create an elevated dining experience at aether, with a crafted menu designed to leave guests feeling refreshed and ready for their onward journey.

ADVERTISEMENT

aether will offer reservations seven days a week with a limited capacity to ensure each and every guest has a truly and elevated experience.

Starting from £90 per person and as part of a tiered offering, there are two packages to choose from. ‘Express’ for those with just cabin bags, provides access to go straight through the Private Terminal and reach their gate with ease. ‘Inclusive’ for those with either cabin or checked bags can be used on either departure or arrival and allows guests to enjoy the full offering, including a curated menu, all food and drinks and even a private chauffer to their aircraft. Guests can also bring along non-travelling guests to enjoy the aether service and wave them off before their flight, which subject availability and at an additional cost.

Reservations will open on Thursday, 6th June, for passengers to use the private terminal from Monday, 4th November 2024. However, guests can join the waitlist now and register here from today, Thursday, 9th May, to be the first to access the reservations link which will be released on Monday, 3rd June.

The announcement comes as Manchester Airport continues to break records – with soaring passenger numbers in each of the last six months. The airport continues to increase its range of destinations – which is now above 200 and is more than any airport outside London. The increase in visitors also coincided with an increase in passengers spending on premium experiences and lounges with bookings across Escape Lounges and 1903 Lounges growing by two thirds in recent years.

Suzanne Orr, General Manager of aether said: “Our Private Terminal is a sanctuary, offering a thoughtfully designed, elevated experience away from the hustle and bustle of what you’d usually expect in an airport. We prioritise tranquillity and provide a seamless service to offer our guests an effortless start, or even end to their journey.

“What sets aether apart is its inclusivity; it’s accessible to all passengers, regardless of ticket class, and doesn’t require membership. This democratisation of premium airport services marks a significant shift in the industry, offering a reimagined airport experience to a much broader audience.”

Manchester Airport Managing Director Chris Woodroofe said: “At Manchester Airport we’re proud to connect the North to the world with an ever-growing list of destinations unrivalled by any airport outside London. And we want people to feel like their holidays start at the airport – not only when they reach their destination.

“That’s why we put a lot of thought into making sure we have something for everyone at Manchester Airport and it’s why we’re really excited by the launch of aether. aether will let people really start their holidays in style and offers an elevated experience while also being accessible and open to anyone regardless of what ticket they’ve bought.”

The opening of aether will land alongside world-leading music events, including WOMEX and Beyond the Music in November, which will generate additional economic input in the tens of millions of pounds and shine the international spotlight on Manchester again. Manchester is enjoying a successful run of highly regarded accolades, the most recent being The New York Times - 52 Places to Go in 2024 and the Financial Times - 43 Holidays to Take in 2024, aether adds to the evolving story of Manchester leading the way as a global city.