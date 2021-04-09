London City Airport welcomes new Jersey and Gibraltar flights

British Airways has announced the launch of two new routes to Jersey and Gibraltar from London City Airport.

Operating initially over the summer period, the routes will launch on June 25th.

Two flights a week will operate to Jersey and Gibraltar - on Mondays and Fridays - offering important air links for business travellers, holiday makers and those visiting friends and relatives as regulations ease, as well as for cargo.

Tom Stoddart, managing director of BA CityFlyer, which will operate the new services, said: “It’s great to be able to launch these two new services to Gibraltar and Jersey – it’s something customers have been asking us to do for quite a while.

“Whether it’s for a holiday or visiting friends or relatives who live either end of route when the time is right, customers will benefit from direct flights to and from the extremely conveniently located London City Airport.”

Both flights will be operated by BA CityFlyer’s Embraer E190 aircraft.

Minister for business, tourism, transport, Vijay Daryanani, said: “This is excellent news and continues to show the confidence that the industry has in Gibraltar as a destination.

“A seasonal link with London City Airport operated by BA CityFlyer brings yet another operator to Gibraltar and opens up a further catchment area from the UK.

“This service will complement BA’s mainline services from Heathrow and the local business and financial services community will undoubtedly welcome a link to London’s financial district.

“Our tourism, retail and hospitality industries can also look forward to greeting customers from the City and the east London catchment area.”