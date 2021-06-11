Wizz Air launches first ever UK domestic service

Wizz Air is launching its first ever domestic service, with flights from its Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff bases to Jersey.

Beginning in July, these flights will operate twice weekly.

With a short flight time and sunny climate, Jersey is an ideal getaway on England and Wales’ doorstep.

Those who are looking forward to a well-deserved holiday this summer can now discover the beauty of Jersey and the surrounding Channel Islands.

Jersey is the largest of the archipelago but is uncrowded and unspoilt.

Teeming with natural beauty, Jersey boasts sandy beaches and aquamarine waters.

Nature lovers and adventurers will enjoy exploring the island with its cliffside walking trails, and history buffs will find the underground hospital complex built during WW2 fascinating.

Owain Jones, managing director of Wizz Air UK, said: “The Wizz Air UK team is working hard to ensure that summer 2021 is not cancelled, by continuing to provide low-fare flights to the destinations that our UK customers love to travel to.

“After an extremely challenging year we know that our customers are looking to get away for some sunshine and relaxation.

“Jersey has it all: uncrowded beaches, natural beauty and rich history.

“We are looking forward to offering our customers in Doncaster Sheffield and Cardiff, where we will soon open our new base, the opportunity to explore Jersey and the surrounding Channel Islands.”