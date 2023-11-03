Jersey, the largest of the Channel Islands and rich in history, scenic landscapes and local produce, will be exhibiting at World Travel Market 2023 on stand N9-200 from Monday 6th to Wednesday 8th November, and will be joined by Tricia Warwick, CEO of Visit Jersey.

Visit Jersey is looking forward to showcasing just why the island is a must-visit for 2024, following the news that it was recognised as the top island in the British Isles and the joint-sixth best island in Europe, at 2023 Condé Nast Traveller’s Readers’ Choice Award.

News

Petchi: The new restaurant is run by Island-raised chef and Great British Menu finalist, Joe Baker. It’s a wood-fired grill restaurant and wine bar inspired by the seascapes of the Channel Islands with a nod towards the Basque Country.

Sauna Society – Beach Sauna: Discover the ancient art of the new wood fired sauna overlooking St. Catherine’s Breakwater and be immersed in hot/cold therapy.

The Awakening Wellness and Midlife Festival: On Saturday 13th January 2024, celebrity guests – Charlotte Church, Davinia Taylor, Pippa Cambell and Richie Norton will provide workshops and advice to embrace midlife wellbeing.

Around the Island Walk 2024: Taking place in Juen 2024 (date TBC), walkers will test their stamina whilst exploring the island in a challenging 48.1 mile walk through Jersey’s beautiful coastline, sandy beaches, dramatic cliffs and stunning countryside.

Aspiring UNESCO Geopark: Celebrating the island’s exceptional geology, cultural heritage, natural landscapes and seascapes, Jersey is an aspiring UNESCO Island Geopark, having put in its application in 2021. Jersey currently has over 20 sites of recognised geological significance, however it is now registered as an aspiring Geopark with the application process expected to take at least four years to complete.

Jersey’s WW2 History: With the 80th Anniversary of D-Day Landings next year visitors can catch a unique glimpse into a unique period of the island’s history during the German Occupation, 1940 to 1945. Jersey Heritage will be opening further WW2 bunkers in 2024. Built by thousands of forced workers during the German occupation, many of the WW2 bunkers still stand today and act as reminder of the island’s wartime past.

To find out more about Visit Jersey and the island, please visit: https://www.jersey.com/