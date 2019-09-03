Marchese handed global sales role with Hard Rock

Hard Rock has appointed Donna Marchese to the role of regional director of global sales, Americas.

With this role, Marchese is responsible for building awareness for the Hard Rock brand, developing relationships with key group clients and agencies in the north-east and, ultimately, driving business to the entire portfolio.

“With many years of experience in regional positions, we are confident that Donna will be a tremendous asset to the Hard Rock portfolio worldwide as we increase brand recognition with our MICE customer base,” said Danielle Babilino, senior vice president, global sales and marketing for Hard Rock International.

As 2020 approaches, Marchese will be a key player in supporting Hard Rock’s launch of music-inspired MICE branded experience programs in January.

Marchese has more than 20 years of experience, predominately in the north-east, where she has driven market share for high profile organisations with a focus on corporate and intermediary accounts.

Most recently, she was the director of global accounts for Sonesta Hotels International.

Marchese hails from the New York tri-state area having acquired her bachelor of science degree in business management at City University of New York.