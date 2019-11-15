Courtyard by Marriott Hamburg City opens in Germany

Courtyard by Marriott Hamburg City has become the second property from the brand in the business city.

The 277-guestroom hotel is set in a city centre location with Hamburg’s gastronomic, shopping and cultural highlights on its doorstep.

A city famed for its maritime heritage, this history echoes through Hamburg’s beating heart with seaward architecture, old shipping containers and the River Elbe’s snaking waterways setting a stunning backdrop to the city’s forward-thinking spirit.

“We’re delighted to debut Hamburg City, our second property in Hamburg joining Courtyard Hamburg Airport,” said John Licence, vice president premium and select brands, Europe, at Marriott International.

“Hamburg is renowned as a leading business hub, making the hotel perfect for our independent, forward-thinking guests who want to pursue their personal and professional passions on the road.”

Modern furnishings, blue hues and photography inspired by the city and shot by Hamburg-based photographer Esther Haase, fill the bright, open lobby.

A comfortable, friendly ambiance sets the tone, providing guests with a space to work or relax.

Spacious, modern rooms boast a colourful headboard illustrating Hamburg’s stunning waterways, along with light, wooden furniture.

The addition of Courtyard by Marriott Hamburg City brings the brand’s footprint in Europe to over 60 hotels.

