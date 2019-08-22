Hard Rock debuts latest property at Crossroads Maldives

Hard Rock International announces the opening of its first Maldivian property as part of Crossroads Maldives – the country’s first and only integrated resort.

Situated across the Emboodhoo lagoon, the music-infused hotel boasts 178 guestrooms, ranging from beach villas and family suites to one and two-bedroom overwater villas.

“Hard Rock Hotel Maldives offers the beauty and serenity of the destination perfectly paired with the lifestyle and energy that only the Hard Rock brand can deliver,” said Dale Hipsh, senior vice president of Hard Rock Hotels.

“We’re excited to showcase the property’s unique experience and signature brand amenities to locals and visitors from around the world.”

Offering a variety of dining options, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives appeals to all appetites with a variety of food and beverage offerings, including the brand signature Sessions, where diners are treated to a world of contemporary flavours with indoor and outdoor seating, while the Elephant and the Butterfly presents Latin American-inspired cuisine in a picturesque oceanfront setting.

Inspired by local Maldivian culture, Hard Rock Hotel Maldives infuses contemporary design features with tropical architecture throughout the property, alongside regionally-inspired, authentic music memorabilia, including items from regional sensations Chun Xioa and Khun Asanee Chotikul, as well as international superstars like Shakira and Justin Timberlake.

Through music appreciation and an imaginative environment, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos delivers products for the varied aspects of life — work, play and personal sanctuary.

Crossroads Maldives also welcomed the opening of SAii Lagoon Maldives, Curio Collection by Hilton earlier.