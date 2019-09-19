Hard Rock Hotel Prague pencilled in for 2023 opening

Plans have been unveiled for Hard Rock Hotel Prague, with the new property set to open its doors in the energetic capital in 2023.

Augmenting its 75-country brand presence, Hard Rock has announced its latest venture into the Czech Republic, bringing the signature Hard Rock energy to this dynamic cultural hub.

Located within the wider city centre, the expansive hotel, with an impressive 523 rooms and suites, will boast views overlooking Letna Park and the spectacular Prague Castle.

Commenting on the project, Todd Hricko, senior vice president and head of global hotel business development, Hard Rock International, noted: “Prague is a striking favourite among European capital cities and has experienced great development in its tourism industry in recent years.

“Hard Rock is honoured to announce the arrival of its music-infused presence to this beautiful city following two years of work on the project.”

Hard Rock Hotel Prague will lie just a short walk from the historic Old Town of Prague, as well as the Generali Arena, home of Sparta Prague Football Club.

A Hard Rock Sports Bar adorned with sporting memorabilia in connection with the football club will sit adjacent to the hotel.

“We greatly appreciate the opportunity to work on this hotel with Hard Rock International, which will be the operator and tenant of the property.

“It is undoubtedly a respected hotel chain that will complement the existing portfolio of Prague hotels.

“For EP Real Estate, this is a key project in the domestic market, which we have been paying maximum attention to since the initial planning stage,” added Michal Viktorin, EP Real Estate director.