Hard Rock to open guitar-shaped hotel in Hollywood in October

Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood is now accepting room reservations for its two new hotel towers.

Currently undergoing a $1.5 billion expansion, the integrated resort will open on October 24th.

Upon opening, Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood will be home to a total of 1,271 luxury guestrooms and suites including 638 rooms in the first-ever ‘guitar hotel’ and 168 rooms in the seven-story Oasis Tower.

Available for reservations now, the existing Hard Rock Tower features 465 newly renovated guestrooms.

Among the resort’s new high-end amenities will be a lush lagoon with private overwater cabanas; a 42,000 square-foot Rock Spa; a 13.5-acre water experience for swimming, kayaking, paddle boarding and more; and 19 dining outlets.

Also on offer will be 20 bars and lounges; an expansive gaming floor of 3,100 slot machines, 193 table games and a 45-table poker room; 120,000 square feet of premier meeting and convention space; and a 26,000 square-foot retail promenade.

The Hard Rock Live entertainment venue with a 7,000-person capacity, will showcase a-list entertainers, comedy acts, Broadway performances, sporting events and live broadcast productions.

Designed by Sceno Plus, Hard Rock Live will open on October 25th, with headliner Adam Levine and Maroon 5.

Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood is centrally located with easy access to South Florida’s major airports and ports – just minutes away from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Port Everglades, and under an hour to Miami International Airport and Port of Miami.