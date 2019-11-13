Binter welcomes first Embraer E195-E2 to Europe

Binter has celebrated the incorporation of the first E195-E2 jet into its fleet at a ceremony in São José dos Campos.

The Spanish airline is the first European customer to receive the biggest of the three members of the E-Jets E2 family of commercial aircraft.

Binter has placed firm orders for five E195-E2s.

“We’re extremely proud to deliver the first E195-E2 in Europe to such an accomplished regional airline.

“Binter will showcase the very best of the airplane as it expands its network to more cities,” said John Slattery, chief executive, Embraer Commercial Aviation.

The acquisition of the E195-E2s is part of Binter’s overall fleet modernisation.

Each aircraft is configured with 132 seats in single class.

The new aircraft will be deployed across a route network that includes eight cities in the Canary Islands, nine cities in Africa and two in Portugal.

Last year, Binter carried 3.6 million passengers.

“Today´s event is very special for all of us, who are part of Binter.

“This Embraer E195-E2 aircraft is an important step in the history of our company that will become as well a jet operator.

“This new milestone, which coincides with the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Binter, adds more advances to the ones that we have made in recent years, and that help to pursue our main objective: the improvement of the connecting of the Canary Islands, both inter-island and with external destinations,” said Binter president, Pedro Agustín del Castillo.