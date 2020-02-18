Hard Rock Hotel Dublin opens to first guests

With a presence spanning over 76 countries, Hard Rock International continues its expansion into Europe with the opening of Hard Rock Hotel Dublin.

Located on Exchange Street Upper near the Temple Bar district, Hard Rock Hotel Dublin is a celebration of the rich cultural and musical history of the Irish capital.

The 120-room hotel is a contemporary reimagining of two historic buildings, combining the Exchange Building, a listed property built at the turn of the 20th century, and the adjacent Fashion House building, linked together by a newly built glass bridge.

Reflecting Dublin’s vibrant atmosphere, the rooms are furnished with electrifying colour schemes, paired with warm woods and bright stone.

ADVERTISEMENT

The classic red-brick exterior has been maintained whilst the fresh interiors are adorned with priceless Hard Rock memorabilia, expertly curated to include treasured possessions and instruments from some of Ireland’s most loved musicians.

Irish favourites such as Phil Lynott, Van Morrison, Hozier and U2 will feature, as well as pieces from artists that have played truly memorable gigs in Ireland.

“As Hard Rock furthers its expansion into Europe, we continue to target destinations that are culturally influential and perfectly aligned with our musical soul,” commented Dale Hipsh, senior vice president, Hotels for Hard Rock International.

“Dublin connects to our deep musical roots, we are honoured to bring the Hard Rock Hotel experience to the city, its residents and visitors alike.”

A hotspot for tourists and locals alike, Hard Rock Hotel Dublin expands the capital’s restaurant and bar scene with Zampas, a South American-inspired eatery fusing authentic South American flavours with locally-sourced ingredients.

True to its roots, the restaurant will be a music-filled entertainment hub, featuring live performances, DJs and expertly-curated playlists.

Alongside Zampas, Constant Grind will serve light bites, homemade treats, speciality coffees and afternoon tea, winding down in the evening with craft beers and late-night cocktails.

Surrounding the hotel is an abundance of local attractions, heritage sites, eateries and bars. Within walking distance are the world-famous Guinness Storehouse, the Jameson Distillery, Dublin Castle and the renowned Temple Bar district.

Also easily accessible from the hotel are several of Dublin’s cultural institutions, including the Olympia Theatre, the Gallery of Photography and the Irish Film Institute.