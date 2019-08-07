Turvey handed European sales role with Hard Rock Hotels

Hard Rock International has announced the appointment of Mathew Turvey as regional director of global sales, Europe, for Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos.

Turvey will be responsible for building brand awareness and developing relationships with key MICE agencies and organisations in Europe, while working under Greg Naylor, director of worldwide sales.

He joins the brand from Melia Hotels International, where he worked on a range of accounts and was successful in the development and growth of the company’s portfolio of MICE clients.

“Hard Rock International is elated to have Turvey join the brand at an exciting time with a number of new openings in the pipeline throughout Europe,” said Danielle Babilino, senior vice president of global sales and marketing explained.

“We look forward to welcoming Mathew to Hard Rock, his wealth of experience and expertise will bring fresh ideas and inspiration to the role and the wider team.

“It will be great to have him on board during this period of milestone expansion.”

The new regional director began his career with a degree in hotel business management and has since gained over 25 years’ experience in the industry at a range of companies including Macdonald Hotels and QHotels.

“I am thrilled to join this exceptional brand at such an exciting time,” noted Turvey.

“I look forward to seeing what the future of Hard Rock holds.”

Turvey is joining at a pivotal time for the brand, with new hotels planned in key destinations across Europe, including Budapest, Dublin, Amsterdam, Barcelona and Madrid.