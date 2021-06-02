Marugan to lead Hard Rock Hotel Madrid

Hard Rock Hotel Madrid has appointed Raúl Palomo Marugan to the role of general manager.

The property is set to arrive in the Spanish capital this summer.

A Madrid native himself, Marugan has personal connections and local knowledge that have enabled him to bring the new hotel to life.

With more than 30 years of experience, he has worked with global hotel brands including Nobu Hotels and NH Hotel Group and has spearheaded the successful openings of hotels including NH Bucharest and Meliá Hotels International’s ME Mallorca.

“Customer satisfaction is our starting point, and at a Hard Rock we explore unique ways to achieve it.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We aim to exceed guests’ expectations at our hotels in a way that they don’t expect.

“It’s all about the opportunity to surprise guests through unique and memorable moments that they will want to repeat,” said Marugan, general manager of Hard Rock Hotel Madrid.

Hard Rock Hotel Madrid is the newest addition to the brand’s portfolio and will be the brand’s third hotel in Spain, alongside Hard Rock Hotel Ibiza and Hard Rock Hotel Tenerife.

The property is located in the golden triangle of art in Madrid, amidst the Museo del Prado, Museo Thyssen-Bornemisza, and Museo Reina Sofia.

The hotel is set to become the place to be for music and entertainment lovers, adventurers, foodies and those who want to discover art, culture and new experiences.