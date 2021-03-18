Lanserhof at the Arts Club unveils new fasting programme

Lanserhof has launched a medically-supervised, bespoke Life fasting programme at its state-of-the-art medical facility, Lanserhof at the Arts Club, in the heart of Mayfair, London.

The programme falls under the guidance of Dr Ursula Levine, a GP and integrative medicine specialist.

With more than 30 years of clinical experience combining Western and traditional Chinese medicine with trauma therapy elements, Levine is a dedicated professional committed to providing clinical excellence in diagnostics and therapy.

She affirmed: “The prolonged benefits of fasting are important to us - it is our goal that everyone experiences long-term success.

“We want to empower our patients and enable them to create a tool kit that they can always turn to when they need it.”

Based on Lanserhof’s Lans Med Concept of obtaining and maintaining good gut health, the fasting programme focuses on the healthy functioning of the digestive system with an emphasis on detoxification, deacidification and purification of the body.

Incorporating fasting into a daily routine will result in more energy and a better quality of life.

Additional benefits include improved complexion and a boost in cognitive performance.

Lanserhof’s expert team of doctors, therapists and trainers have developed a fasting programme tailored to clients’ personal needs, with the choice of a seven-, 14- or 21-day programme.

Due to complex metabolic changes happening during the fasting process, extensive preparation is an essential requirement for a successful fast.

Therefore, clients will receive a detailed consultation and medical examination in advance of the programme at Lanserhof at the Arts Club.

This includes diagnostic tests, intestinal health analysis and an MRI.

Daily treatments, consultations and checks are carried out at Lanserhof at The Arts Club to ensure the success of the fasting programme and to monitor any changes in the body.

More Information

Lanserhof at the Arts Club in London is considered the World’s Best Private Members Club Spa by voters at the World Spa Awards.

Listen here as Dr Ursula Levine and Mario Pederzolli, Mario Pederzolli, chief operating officer at Lanserhof at the Arts Club, discus the new programme.