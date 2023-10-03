World Spa Awards honours 2023 spa and wellness elite

World Spa Awards – the global initiative to celebrate and reward excellence in the spa and wellness sector – has announced the highly-anticipated winners of its 2023 programme.

Notable winners include Switzerland’s Bürgenstock Alpine Spa, which claimed the coveted title for ‘World’s Best Hotel Spa’, whilst the iconic Palazzo Fiuggi, Italy was voted ‘World’s Best Wellness Retreat’.

Mandarin Oriental collected ‘World’s Best Hotel Spa Brand’ for the second year running. Aromatherapy Associates also continued its reign by retaining ‘World’s Best Aromatherapy Brand’. French luxury brand L’Occitane made its World Spa Awards debut in 2023 by winning ‘World’s Best Spa Brand’.

The announcement follows a year-long search for the world’s top spa and wellness brands. Votes were cast by industry professionals, the media and the general public.

In the newcomer categories, Awaken Spa at Dubai’s new landmark resort, Atlantis The Royal, took ‘World’s Best New Resort Spa’. Clinique La Prairie Longevity Hub at Qatar’s The St. Regis Marsa Arabia Island, The Pearl, was named ‘World’s Best New Hotel Spa’. Lanserhof Sylt, Germany – situated on a secluded island in the Wadden Sea – clinched titles for ‘World’s Best New Wellness Retreat’ and ‘World’s Best Spa Design’.

The Spa at Las Ventanas al Paraíso, A Rosewood Resort, Mexico won ‘World’s Best Spa Signature Treatment’ for its Holistic Twilight Ceremony.

Destination winners include Dubai, with its dazzling array of both traditional and leading-edge treatments, named ‘World’s Best Spa Destination’ and Bali heralded ‘World’s Best Wellness Destination’.

Regional destination winners include Morocco for ‘Africa’s Best Spa Destination’, Mexico for ‘Latin America’s Best Spa Destination’ and Australia for ‘Oceania’s Best Spa Destination’.

Rebecca Cohen, Managing Director, World Spa Awards, says: “The spa and wellness industry is experiencing sustained growth, evident in the calibre of nominees in our 2023 programme. We have seen a notable increase in first-time World Spa Awards recipients, whilst previous winners also continue to push the boundaries of excellence by retaining their titles. All winners have shown dedication to delivering exceptional spa and wellness experiences and we are excited to share these achievements with the world.”

For a full list of winners visit here.

World Spa Awards is the sister event of World Travel Awards, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.

For more information about World Spa Awards, visit worldspaawards.com.