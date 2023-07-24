Serenity SPA Celebrates 7 Years and International Expansion

The Art of Well Being, a luxury spa brand developed by United Investments Portugal, celebrates its 7th anniversary this month with a one-of-a-kind campaign taking place at all three brand locations - Pine Cliffs Resort in Albufeira, Hyatt Regency Lisboa, and Sheraton Cascais Resort - from July 17th to 23rd.

Throughout the entire week, the signature treatments “Sense of Algarve,” “Sense of Lisbon,” and “Sense of Cascais,” as well as beauty products available for sale, will be offered at a 20% discount. Additionally, exclusively at the Pine Cliffs Resort location, customers who purchase a service at Style - Hairdresser & Barber Shop will receive another service of lesser value for free. On July 19th at 7:00 PM, ZEST will host a nutrition workshop titled “How to Maintain a Balanced Diet During Vacation?” presented by the brand’s nutritionist, Rita Andrade.

To mark this occasion, United Investments Portugal has announced the expansion of the Serenity brand beyond borders with the opening of its first location at Fairmont the Palm in Dubai.

This new space, covering approximately 1500m2, will open its doors in November 2023, offering the distinctive features that characterize the brand: a room for oriental massages, a Hammam, wellness programs of varying durations, and a dedicated signature treatment aligned with the local culture called “Senses of Dubai.”

Maria d’Orey, Corporate Director of Serenity - The Art of Well Being, emphasizes that “This is a significant step for the brand. Venturing outside our comfort zone and opening a new spa that guarantees the same standards of excellence we are accustomed to will undoubtedly be a great challenge. We have been preparing for this opening for many months to ensure its resounding success. We have delved into the culture of Dubai, the needs, tastes, and expectations of our future customers, which, due to cultural differences, have required us to make numerous technical adjustments and introduce new offerings. I am very excited and confident that this will be another challenge successfully overcome.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It is worth noting that Serenity - The Art of Well Being is a luxury spa brand developed by United Investments Portugal (UIP), the leading owner and manager of luxury resorts in Portugal, aiming to provide memorable experiences, perfect environments, and programs that promote health and well-being in the broadest sense.

Since its inauguration in Portugal 7 years ago, Serenity has experienced significant growth, offering over 100 different treatments on its menu. Currently, the brand performs approximately 23,000 treatments annually, with the CBD Massage, signature treatments, and weight loss treatments being the most sought-after.

As one of Europe’s best and largest spas, Serenity has already received numerous awards and is a nominee for Portugal’s Best Spa at this years World Spa Awards on the 3rd October.

For more information visit https://serenity-spa.com/en/home/