Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas Celebrate Success At 2022 World Spa Awards

Anantara Spas worldwide has received 13 top accolades in the World Spa Awards 2022, a tourism industry awards programme that recognises leading spas from across the globe. The World Spa Awards serve to celebrate and reward excellence in spa tourism.

In Oman, Anantara Spa at Al Baleed Resort Salalah by Anantara was ranked as Oman’s Best Resort Spa and Anantara Al Jabal Al Akhdar Resort took home the prize for Oman’s Best Wellness Retreat. Anantara Spa at Banana Island Resort Doha was named Qatar’s Best Spa Day 2022. In the UAE, the Anantara Spa at Anantara Eastern Mangroves Hotel was awarded Abu Dhabi’s Best Day Spa 2022 and Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort’s Balance Wellness by Anantara is privileged to receive Dubai’s Best Wellness Retreat 2022 award.

Anantara Spa at Anantara Desaru Coast Resort & Villas has retained its title as Malaysia’s Best Resort Spa for the second year in a row and has also been crowned Asia’s Best Resort Spa 2022. Anantara Spa at Anantara Kalutara Resort and Anantara Peace Haven Tangalle Resort were awarded Sri Lanka’s Best Resort Spa 2022 and Sri Lanka’s Best Wellness Retreat 2022 respectively.

Moreover, in Africa, Anantara Spa at Anantara Medjumbe Island Resort was recognised as Mozambique’s Best Resort Spa and Anantara Spa at The Royal Livingstone Victoria Falls Zambia Hotel by Anantara won Zambia’s Best Safari Spa. In addition, Anantara Spa at Anantara Tozeur Resort took home the prize for Tunisia’s Best Hotel Spa 2022.

Anantara Spa at Anantara Maia Seychelles Villas, with its three luxurious open-air treatment rooms and dedication to rejuvenation and restoration also won the award for Seychelles’ Best Resort Spa 2022.

Chunxia Gao, Group Director of Spa & Wellness, MSpa Asia, the corporate division of Spa and Wellness for Minor Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to have received 13 awards and that Anantara Spas have been recognised by voters of the World Spa Awards. At Anantara, we draw on the healing wisdoms from the East and West, bringing indigenous therapies from each destination to our guests, as well as the latest in science and technology with leading experts. It is true now more than ever before that health is true wealth, and we are touched that so many voters agree that Anantara Spa optimises health and wellbeing. We look forward to developing our health and wellness offerings in 2023 as we continue to expand in Europe and the UAE.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Drawing upon Thailand’s wellness traditions, cultural inspirations and service philosophy, Anantara Spa offers unique signature journeys deeply rooted in authentic luxury and indigenous experiences. Centred on movement, nutrition, mindfulness and innovative technology, Anantara Spa takes a holistic approach, providing personalised solutions to optimise the health and wellbeing of guests.

World Spa Awards™ is a dynamic awards programme, launched in 2015 and designed to drive up standards within spa tourism by rewarding the organisations that are the leaders in the field. World Spa Awards was established in response to overwhelming demand from the spa industry for a programme that was fair and transparent; a programme with a mission to serve as the definitive benchmark of excellence, and to help to foster a new era of growth in spa tourism. Nominated contenders are voted for by professionals working within the spa industry - senior executives, travel buyers, tour operators, agents and media - and by the public.

More details can be found at www.worldspaawards.com