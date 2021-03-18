First IATA Travel Pass passengers land in London

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has announced the arrival at London’s Heathrow Airport of the first traveller using the new Travel Pass app to manage their travel health credentials.

“The successful implementation of IATA Travel Pass in this trial with Singapore Airlines passengers demonstrates that technology can securely, conveniently and efficiently help travellers and governments to manage travel health credentials.

“The significance of this to re-starting international aviation cannot be overstated,” said Alexandre de Juniac, IATA chief executive.

With the EU yesterday laying out plans for its own app-based Covid-19 solution, vaccine passports are expected to be a large part of travel this summer.

JoAnn Tan, acting senior vice president, marketing planning, Singapore Airlines, said: “Digital health credentials will be essential as borders reopen and travel restrictions get progressively lifted worldwide.

“The successful implementation of the IATA Travel Pass reflects Singapore Airlines’ goal of using secure digital solutions to verify health credentials, and support a safe and seamless travel experience for our customers.”

Passengers on Singapore Airlines flights from Singapore to London during the trial can use the IATA Travel Pass to create a secure digital version of their passport on their mobile device and input their flight details to learn of travel restrictions and requirements.

They can also receive verified test results and a confirmation that they meet all travel requirements.

“Today’s success is a big win for many parties.

“It gives travellers a one-stop-shop to help them comply with the new rules for travel.

“It shows that governments can efficiently manage these travel requirements with complete confidence in the identity of the passenger and the veracity of the travel credentials—importantly, avoiding long queues.

“And it’s a purpose-built means for airlines to manage the new travel requirements without drowning in inefficient and ineffective paper processes,” said de Juniac.

Annual General Meeting

Also today, IATA has confirmed the postponement of the 77th IATA Annual General Meeting and World Air Transport Summit.

The event will be hosted by JetBlue Airways in Boston on October 3rd-5th, having initially been planned for the same city in June.

“We believe that it is vital to do all we can to meet as an industry face to face.

“Doing so will affirm that airlines can safely connect the world, demonstrate our industry’s resilience, and confirm the inestimable value of in-person meetings, facilitated by aviation,” said de Juniac.