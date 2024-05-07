Dhofar Municipality Unveils Dhofar Governorate’s Preparations for Khareef Dhofar 2024

As part of the Dhofar Governorate’s preparations for the launch of the Khareef Dhofar 2024 activities and in cooperation with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism to promote the tourism season in Dhofar Governorate, the Dhofar Municipality participated in the Arabian Travel Market 2024 exhibition, which is hosted in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, from May 6 to 9. This participation was under the wing of the Omani Ministry of Heritage and Tourism.

Dhofar Governorate is a leading tourist destination for visitors inside and outside the Sultanate of Oman. During the Khareef Dhofar season, tourists enjoy an exceptional experience that includes nature, relaxation, shopping, entertainment, culture, tourism, and sports activities.

Dhofar Governorate boasts natural, tourist, and cultural heritage resources alongside ambitious plans to expand economic opportunities this season and the upcoming ones.

Regarding the prominent activities of the Khareef Dhofar 2024 season, Dr Ahmed bin Mohsen Al-Ghassani, Chairman of Dhofar Municipality, stated during the press conference on the sidelines of the exhibition that this year’s activities would start early in conjunction with the astronomical beginning of the Khareef season on June 21 and will continue until the end of the Khareef season on September 20.

“This will provide a three-month duration, double the period previously allocated for Khareef season activities. It is expected to attract more tourists over a longer period, increasing the governorate’s capacity to accommodate larger numbers and ensuring smoother traffic flow. Activities will be spread across existing and new locations, offering new, thrilling experiences.”

ADVERTISEMENT

On the “Atin Square” site, Dr. Al-Ghassani explained that the events and activities there will include international events (as a hub for global events) alongside Omani and Arab art concerts, which will be held at Al-Murooj Theatre and other venues. The Atin Square amusement area will adopt a new, attractive concept this year, featuring a sports challenge field, light and laser shows, and comprehensive visitor services with a unique and distinguished approach. This season, there will also be a different approach to organising the consumer exhibition.

Dr Al-Ghassani stated that the “Return of the Past” activities would be held for the first time in the Saada area after updating them to simulate local environments in the Dhofar Governorate and adding new environments from other governorates in the Sultanate of Oman. They will feature traditional arts, heritage markets, diverse artisan products, and live arts and performances that embody Omani culture.

Regarding parks and recreational areas this year, he explained that Awqad Park has been allocated for children, with international villages dedicated to children, amusement areas, entertainment activities, light models, and various restaurants and cafes.

The Salalah Public Park will include sports activities targeting various age groups to support and encourage sports and raise awareness of maintaining physical health.

Dr Al-Ghassani also mentioned that the Dhofar International Theatre Festival will be organised for the first time to promote cultural and literary fields in cooperation with the relevant Omani authorities and will feature international theatre groups.

This season will host spectacular art concerts by elite Omani and Arab artists, offering surprises and performances at a pan-Arab level, some for the first time in Oman.

All relevant authorities in the Dhofar Governorate, represented by the Omani authorities, strive to enhance tourists’ experiences during Khareef and other seasons. Various activities will be organised in Salalah and other states in the governorate, focusing on cultural, commercial, entertainment, and sports activities, along with specialised exhibitions. The events will also include karting races at the Salalah Celebrations Grounds and “Drag Race” activities in the Dummar area in the Wilayat of Mirbat.

He also mentioned that Dhofar Municipality, in collaboration with the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism and the Oman Tourism Development Company (Omran), developed many tourist sites such as the Darbat Valley viewpoint, the Mughsail area waterfront, Ain Jarzeez, and the Hamreer viewpoint, as part of efforts to build and improve tourist and natural sites in the Dhofar Governorate.

The Khareef Dhofar season saw an increase in visitors last season, with 962,000 visitors compared to 813,000 in 2022. This year’s visitor count is expected to exceed one million.