The Glitz and Glamour of Casino Gaming

Picture a casino. Like everyone else, you would have imagined well-dressed patrons sipping champagne and expensive whisky, the sounds of chips and wheels, and the distinctive luxury of the opulent surroundings.

Casinos are where the rich go to play, and where dreams can be answered or ruined on the turn of a card. They are designed to make you want to stay and want to play – with the dress code to match even the highest aspirations. Of course, not everyone wants to have to dress up and leave the house to play their favourite casino games.

We have all seen the movies and some of us will have even been to some of the most glamorous casinos in the world – but why is the casino so synonymous with glitz and glamour?

Opulence and Ambience

Although some might bemoan the fact that modern casinos have somewhat moved away from the strict dress codes and entry requirements that set the casino apart, it has made accessing them a lot easier for the casual gamer – but there are still thousands of casinos around the world that have the glitz and glamour down to a fine art.

Extravagance is the aim of the game here. No expense is spared in creating the ambience of richness. Wealth and success ooze out of the marble and gold, the glittering crystal chandeliers, and the beautiful décor – giving every single player something to aim for as they play their games.

A huge part of this, for most casinos, is the players themselves. The best casinos cater for those who have particular tastes, which means delicious food from professional chefs in the restaurants and exclusive cocktails and other drinks. It also means that there are certain standards to be adhered to when it comes to the way patrons need to be dressed.

Dress codes can vary, but in most cases, you would need to wear a jacket, shirt and tie or evening dress – adding to the overall feeling of glamour.

The Most Glamorous Casinos in the World

Casino de Monte Carlo, Monaco

Made famous more as a filming location for several James Bond movies, Monte Carlo is quintessentially glamorous. Opened in July 1865, the Bell Epoque architecture is sumptuous and breathtaking, with beautiful marble and gold touches.

Visitors are welcome to explore the building in the morning – where you will see all the opulence up close – but after 2pm, the casino opens and you’ll need to be prepared for the essential dress code if you want to stay and play.

Casino Baden-Baden, Germany

Germany’s oldest casino, Casino Baden-Baden was once described by Marlene Dietrich as ‘the most beautiful casino in the world.’ While it might be smaller than many of the others, it is another example of the Belle Epoque architecture that was so in vogue in Europe when it was built.

The resort offers a spa and a conference complex as well as the casino, and you’ll see Corinthian pillars in the grand entrance, next to griffin friezes – all designed by Friedrich Weinbrenner.

Les Ambassadeurs, London

This might be one of the most exclusive casinos in the world, open only for those who can afford the £25,000 a year membership cost.

The luxury facilities are available 24-hours a day, with exquisite private rooms staffed by experienced croupiers. The dress code is strict – as you might expect – and the elegant design of the building is echoed by the members.

Marina Bay, Singapore

A modern building, Marina Bay in Singapore is a real landmark that has become a tourist attraction for more than just the casino.

Here you will find three huge towers linked by a skyway, containing a hotel, a convention and exhibition centre, a mall, a museum, a theatre, and restaurants. You’ll also find the world’s largest atrium casino – a real gem in the resort that is so well appointed it feels like the epitome of luxury.

The Bellagio, Las Vegas

No list of extravagant and luxurious casinos can be completed without mention of Las Vegas, and arguably the best example of this is The Bellagio.

Like many casinos on this list, The Bellagio is more than just a gaming floor. Operating since 1998, there are 2,500 slot machines and 40 table games available to plyers – if you meet the dress code.

Aside from the casino, there are restaurants, lounges, cafes, and bars dotted through the complex, and if you pick the right place, you will be able to watch the famous dancing fountains in the lake outside in comfort.

If you fancy yourself a high roller, then you need to go to the Legends Room – where entry costs $20,000, but the sky is the limit on the table games inside.