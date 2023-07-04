Destination Wellness: Relax, Recharge and Reboot with Four Seasons

Self-care is no longer considered an indulgence; it is an essential part of life. Today, wellbeing is not only a responsible investment but an increasing priority influencing travel inspiration and decisions.



In 2023, 65% of Four Seasons guests are interested in Spa and 23% in mindfulness and meditation, and this trend is increasing with an interest in meditation growing 6 percentage points year-over-year since 2020.

Travellers are seeking out destinations and resorts that offer self-care and relaxation therapies, and even more so, ones that specialize in it, ushering in a new wave of transformative treatments. From sleep hygiene and sound therapy to immersing in nature’s healing powers to maximize wellbeing, there is no shortage of personalized experiences at Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts that will enrich any wellness seeker’s journey.

Sweet Dreams

Experience soul-deep relaxation with sleep therapy pampering at Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui in a private villa. The journey begins with an early evening meal, a bath with flowers and essential oils to enhance sleep, continuing with a warm herbal foot soak and massage of the arms, legs and back to heal blocked muscles and relieve stress, ending with the healing sound of the singing bowl to promote a deeper sense of relaxation. Imagery here.

Four Seasons Resort Costa Rica at Peninsula Papagayo has introduced sleep hygiene practices to ensure travellers have a restful and rejuvenating stay. Sleep hygiene consists of habits and practices that promote healthy and restful sleep including ensuring an optimal sleep environment, developing a regular sleep routine, and making lifestyle choices that support good sleep. Relaxing in-room amenities and activities offered include yoga mats in all rooms, meditation sessions available on TV led by the Resort’s Wellness Ambassador, and natural teas free of caffeine with nutritional benefits that help to promote quality sleep. Imagery here.

Connect with Bahamian beauty in an enclave of remarkable seclusion, where intimate low-rise buildings are immersed in 14 hectares (35 acres) of Versailles-inspired lawns and gardens. Wake up to breakfast on your private balcony, then indulge in a restorative treatment in one of our Balinese-style spa villas or head out for a round of golf at Ocean Club Golf Course. However you spend your day, be sure to join us back at Martini Bar and Lounge for a nightcap.

Sound Healing

Sound healing, sound therapy, and sound bathing are more than ambient or mood-boosting soundscapes, Four Seasons Resort Bali at Jimbaran Bay offers Sound Healing Meditation while cocooned in an aerial yoga hammock listening to a sound bath with a set of crystal singing bowls tuned to the heartbeat of Mother Nature (432 hertz). Imagery here.

At Four Seasons Resort The Nam Hai, Hoi An, restore inner wellbeing with the Wellness Recharge three-night retreat including a Nam Hai Earth Song treatment Cocooning Meditation, a crystal singing bowl experience to inspire deep relaxation, sensory awakening, mind and body balance, and a connection to the “song” of the Earth. Imagery here.

The beachside resort is a traveller's playground, with the waters of the Arabian Gulf on one side and Dubai's iconic cityscape on the other. Dine alongside views of Burj Khalifa at sunset at our open-air Mercury Lounge, go on an adventure of a lifetime in the desert, or simply spend the afternoon relaxing poolside in your private cabana.

Nature Connection

Stop the storm of stress and self-doubt and tune into inner stillness with The Night Spa at Four Seasons Resort Maldives at Kuda Huraa, a magical, soul-soothing ritual performed on a treetop terrace beneath a blanket of stars. The treatment starts with dry skin brushing and a warming wrap of flower essences and Vagus Nerve oil, followed by a Gigartina Beauty Bath for transformative relaxation. A Kuda Huraa Healing Waters Massage and Vagus Face Treatment follow, performed on cushions of warm water, to lull tense muscles and leave your spirit floating. Imagery here.

On an exclusive island in the heart of Manama, Four Seasons Hotel Bahrain Bay soars as a destination in its own right. A bold statement by the architectural firm SOM, our cosmopolitan oasis combines the best of a beach holiday and an urban getaway.

Enjoy a transformative Sunset Kopje Meditation while staying at Four Seasons Safari Lodge Serengeti and be one with the vast expanse of the savannah and unspoiled wilderness. Journey to the kopje hilltop following an ancient maasai path setting the tone to reconnect to the land and its history before a sunset meditation led by an expert yogi. Imagery here.

Participate in an Ethnobotanical Walk with Paco, the resort Biologist, in the nature reserve that surrounds Four Seasons Resort Tamarindo, Mexico, followed by meditation with Jorge, the resort Health and Wellness Ambassador. Learn about nature’s healing powers and discover the incredible world of plants and their medicinal power that pre-Hispanic Mexican cultures use for healing. Imagery here.

Indulge and unwind during a two-and-a-half hour Polynesian Luxe Ritual at Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora using the most precious ingredients from French Polynesia and beyond. Begin with a 30-minute body scrub with locally-made Champagne Barons de Rothschild Bora Bora Sea Salt to refresh the skin, followed by an 80-minute Polynesian Massage with 24k gold virgin coconut oil made at the Resort, then a 15-minute application of a Knesko Amethyste, Gold, or Black Pearl Face Mask. The ritual concludes with a regenerating 25-minute Black Pearl Face Massage, using the shape and energy of the prized pearls to manipulate the skin; all taking place in the overwater Fare Miti Spa Suite, where guests can gaze below their treatment bed into the turquoise lagoon, and luxuriate in an oversized coconut milk-filled bathtub following their ritual. Imagery here.

Leave the world behind and embark on an ultimate cocooning experience designed to awaken all senses and promote regeneration. Find refuge while staying at Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort Punta Mita, Mexico in a private spa pod and garden hidden within the forest. The five hours of treatments start with a Copal cleansing ritual followed by a series of blindfolded treatments including the Naturaleza Body scrub, Mayan Mud Massage, Sound Healing and Gemstone Facial to promote a deep disconnect and reset. Imagery here.

Inspired by the transformative properties of the sea, the Sea-to-Soul Wellness curated experiences at Four Seasons Resort Palm Beach is inspired by the transformative properties of the sea at the resort. Enjoy in-room facial and body products with seaweed ingredients, a trio of spa treatments inspired by the healing elements of water and a guided sunrise meditation with sea backdrop. Nourish the body with bespoke menus including a one-on-one consultation with Chef Mauro Colagreco of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Mirazur and a private cooking class. Imagery here.

Ever relished wines with a taste of the Ocean? Four Seasons Tented Camp Golden Triangle is committed to sustainable nutrition and preserving and regenerating the environment while leaving a positive and enduring impact on local communities. Guests are treated to loose-leaf teas and coffee sourced from local plantations, as well as a tasting experience with robust flavours from locally-produced wines and cheeses. Imagery here.

Mindful Movement

Inspired by the four elements of nature, The Four Elements yoga practices at Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island help the body and mind to dive into a sense of deep release with water, encourage a sense of peace and being grounded with earth, nurture the soul and release stiffness with air, and energize to build up heat from within with fire. Imagery here.

Since opening in 1928, our legendary property has been the preferred address for celebrities, royalty and the international elite — and it's easy to see why. Located at the intersection of Wilshire Boulevard and Rodeo Drive, we put you in the enviable heart of Beverly Hills, with designer shopping, fine dining and postcard-worthy views at our doorstep.

Four Seasons Resort Chiang Mai invites guests to release expectations and attachments through pottery in The Potter and the Clay experience. This experience is based on the principle that when these energies are released, so are feelings of judgment, and perfectionism, and there is less focus on the outcome. Pottery is very fragile and the art of making pottery is a multi-step process with opportunities for mishaps along the way. Because of that, the art invites makers to let go and find meaning in the practice. Image here.

Embark on a Spiritual Journey at Four Seasons Resort Rancho Encantado Santa Fe and find peace and enlightenment from the outside in. Begin with a sage smudging ceremony, clearing unsettled energy, before the body is wrapped with nutrient-rich, adobe clay. Once cocooned in clay, experience a personalized purification ritual to reset, and conclude with a chakra balancing massage to restore not only the body but the mind and spirit. Imagery here.

Multi-Dimensional Wellness

Guided by Gratitude at Four Seasons Resort Bali at Sayan, is a transformative retreat curated by resident wellness mentor and former Buddhist nun Heni Ferawi aimed at restoring inner peace and strength. This year-round program includes a variety of meditation techniques, rituals, yoga and spa treatments to deepen connection to the self and Mother Earth, and learn new life skills. Imagery here.

Surrounded by white-sand beaches and black-lava landscapes, Four Seasons Resort Hualalai is perfectly situated for all kinds of island adventures. The spirit of Hawaii, from its long-held traditions to its inspired art, informs every detail of our idyllic retreat.

Combining state-of-the art technologies with time-proven teaching and specialist expertise, guests of the Center for Health & Wellbeing at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village will experience a tailored two-night wellness stay to move them closer towards their wellness goals. Guests can choose from private fitness sessions led by exercise physiologists, exploring the intricacies of how physical and mental health work in tandem with a clinical therapist, and discover how daily nutrition influences overall wellbeing. Imagery here.

A yoga “prescription” unique to specific ailments, injuries and intentions is what’s on the wellness menu at Four Seasons Maldives Landaa Giraavaru. Become the master of well-being through consultations and one-to-one sessions that teach bespoke breathing techniques and postures during Yoga Therapy. The three-to-five-day therapy starts with modules that target common lifestyle ailments. Choose from the eight modules: immunity building, addiction management, thyroid health, women’s health, men’s health, diabetes care, spinal care, stress management, or consult with the resident Yogis to tailor a program that caters to other symptoms or combine any of the eight modules for a bespoke experience. Imagery here.

For solo travellers, Sensei Lanai, A Four Seasons Resort is offering a five-night Recovery Program for One to help restore balance within and tune into the power of recovery. Experience a tailored itinerary of guided well-being consultations and spa treatments including a goal session, an in-depth My Recovery session to explore the body’s stress responses, a personal sleep session to analyze sleep patterns and behaviours, a sensory eating session to optimize digestion, and more. Imagery here.

A New Level of Wellness

In addition to wellbeing therapies and treatment offers, Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills has transformed an entire floor to positively impacting how guests live and work during their stay. The brand-new, health-focused wellness fourth floor features rooms with a light, airy design, air purification systems that energize light to aid with regulating circadian rhythm, water de-chlorinators and purification systems, sound machines and hypoallergenic wood floors. A Private Fitness Suite features a treadmill, Hydro rowing machine, Peloton bike, yoga equipment by Alo Yoga, weights, and Soul Cycle bike. Additionally, guests can work in the Well Office with hypoallergenic wood floors, air purification system, a Jarvis adjustable-height conference table and Luna standing desk stools to allow for standing, seated and hybrid work options. Imagery here.

